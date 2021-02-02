 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Essay contest to commemorate 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial, award $5K in scholarships

Essay contest to commemorate 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial, award $5K in scholarships

{{featured_button_text}}
020221-tul-nws-race-massacre-essays-p1

A sign about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is displayed in the Greenwood District.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Tulsa County high school students are being encouraged to explore in writing historic examples of racial injustice for an opportunity to win scholarship money.

The Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition, in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative, announced the kickoff Monday of an essay contest that will dole out at least $5,000 in scholarships as part of commemoration activities for the upcoming 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial.

“The coalition believes deeply in sharing the stories of our painful past, because it is only by facing our truth that we are able to make progress toward justice and true reconciliation,” said Nate Morris, contest coordinator. “It is only by understanding our past that we can look forward to a brighter tomorrow.”

The contest is open to ninth- through 12th-grade students attending public high schools in Tulsa County.

Participating students will choose a historical event involving racial injustice from a list at tinyurl.com/tulsaessaycontest.

Essays should be 800 to 1,000 words in length and explore the connection between a particular historical event and present-day issues related to racial injustice.

Essays will be accepted through April 25. Winners will be notified in late May and announced in a ceremony May 31, the 100th anniversary of the massacre.

The Montgomery, Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative is collaborating with Tulsa and other communities nationwide to memorialize documented victims of racial violence and foster dialogue about race and justice. The organization reports that it has documented at least 76 lynchings of African Americans in the state of Oklahoma between 1877 and 1950.

For more information about the contest, go to the essay website at tinyurl.com/tulsaessaycontest or email Morris at nathaniel.a.morris@gmail.com.

Featured video and gallery: Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921(tncms-asset)50476384-9622-59f8-a99e-d55a8ed879c8[0](/tncms-asset)

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News