Equine therapy center is wild about OATS Project funding

Like a lot of organizations that were deemed nonessential in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Therapeutic Riding Center had to close its doors and say, “See you later,” to its clientele for roughly eight weeks.
But like most nonprofits that focus on improving the lives of the people they serve, the small staff at ATRC never thought of that timeout as time off.
“We said, ‘We can’t sit here and do nothing,’” said Denise Combs Ward, the center’s executive director. “So we said, ‘Let’s go for it.’”
The sought-after prize was a Quality of Life grant from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation’s National Paralysis Resource Center.
“We had our hopes up big time,” Ward said, “but you don’t usually get grants the first time.”
Sometimes you do, though, and the American Therapeutic Riding Center did.
The center — which uses equine-oriented therapy to help people with cognitive, emotional and physical challenges improve their mobility, flexibility, core strength, focus and overall health — will use the $24,530 grant for its OATS — or Outdoor Accessibility and Tactile Stations — Project.
Among the items the grant is funding are a ramp that helps people with disabilities mount a horse and bending poles and basketball goals that give riders challenges to focus on during therapy.
A customizable saddle gives independence to riders who previously needed human assistance to stay upright. And an “Equicizer,” a mechanical horse, can help riders warm up in advance of therapy sessions and also provide a riding experience for people whose disabilities might prevent them from riding an actual horse.
But one of the coolest purchases of all might be something that clients wear: new helmets in a variety of styles and designs, including some that look just like cowboy hats.
“Our kids are having so much fun,” Ward said.
The Reeve Foundation’s Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower people living with paralysis.
Since the program’s inception, more than 3,400 grants totaling more than $34 million have been awarded.
Several grants are available under the program in different categories and for different amounts.
The direct-effect category, under which the riding center was funded, gives organizations as much as $25,000 to support a wide range of projects and activities that will benefit people living with paralysis.
“Honestly, we never thought we’d get the whole thing,” Ward said of the center’s $24,530 grant request.
But maybe the Sand Springs center’s application meant something extra to the decision-makers.
Reeve — known to millions as Superman, the character he played in the 1978 film of the same name as well as its three sequels — was a longtime horse lover.
The actor had been an animal-rights activist for years and had begun taking riding lessons in the late 1980s, eventually riding competitively.
It was at a competition in Culpeper, Virginia, in May 1995 that Reeve’s horse refused at one of the fences. Reeve fell off the horse head-first, becoming tangled in the bridle and reins.
He landed on his head on the far side of the fence, shattering his first and second vertebrae, paralyzing him from the neck down and halting his breathing.
Although Reeve survived, he was paralyzed for the rest of his life. He died in October 2004 at age 52.
“He was all about horses,” Ward said. “He knew how much they could change a life just by having a friendship with a horse.”
The American Therapeutic Riding Center does have a few clients with spinal-cord injuries such as Reeve’s, she said, but its clients also have experienced other types of accidents, strokes or amputations or are facing life with attention deficiency, autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, developmental disabilities, emotional or learning disabilities or impaired hearing, among other things.
Clients must have a diagnosis and a physician referral to ride at the center, Ward said.
“But as long as we can get you safely on or off a horse, then you’re probably a candidate to ride here,” she added. “I tell people we’re the most fun therapy.”
And the grant from the Reeve Foundation is making the fun happen more easily than ever.
“This really came at a perfect time,” she said, adding that after the COVID-19 lockdown, “our program actually doubled in size overnight. It was crazy.”
And the explosion has only continued.
“Right now we’re at 135 clients,” she said.
The center’s one part-time and two full-time employees have their hands more than full, Ward said, but they’re grateful for a bevy of volunteers who make all the difference.
And what an amazing difference they’re seeing in their clients, she added.
“We’re seeing drastic differences happen quickly,” she said. Their balance is better. Their walking is better. Their communication is even better.”
The center, which opened in 2007, serves a clientele that is mostly children — about 50% to 60% are younger than 18, Ward said — but does serve adults, as well.
“Our oldest is probably in the early 60s,” she said, “but we have had clients in their 70s.”
As a nonprofit, fundraising is always important, but the Reeve Foundation grant is a big help, Ward said.
“It has made a world of difference in our program. I can’t describe it,” she said. “We have needed so many things to assist us in what we’re doing and to keep the clients comfortable.”
Ward said the younger clients “were ecstatic over the new helmets, the new games and the customizable saddle.”
“Even though these things look like toys, they are not,” she said. “They are very serious adds to the quality of programming we can provide now.
“We are so honored and humbled that they chose our program.”