Equine therapy center is wild about OATS Project funding

Reeve — known to millions as Superman, the character he played in the 1978 film of the same name as well as its three sequels — was a longtime horse lover.

The actor had been an animal-rights activist for years and had begun taking riding lessons in the late 1980s, eventually riding competitively.

It was at a competition in Culpeper, Virginia, in May 1995 that Reeve’s horse refused at one of the fences. Reeve fell off the horse head-first, becoming tangled in the bridle and reins.

He landed on his head on the far side of the fence, shattering his first and second vertebrae, paralyzing him from the neck down and halting his breathing.

Although Reeve survived, he was paralyzed for the rest of his life. He died in October 2004 at age 52.

“He was all about horses,” Ward said. “He knew how much they could change a life just by having a friendship with a horse.”