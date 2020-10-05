'Epic owes Oklahoma $8.9 million': Improper transfers, chronic misreporting found by state auditor's investigation

“Many EYS decisions are made without board approval or knowledge and, more often than not, those decisions benefit EYS,” the report states.

An “inherent conflict of interest” exists between ensuring as much funding reaches Epic’s students and the school founders earning a profit because the two founders and a single chief financial officer for both their for-profit business and the school are making all of the financial decisions, Byrd said.

The arrangement of Epic CFO Josh Brock writing checks for the schools and then turning them over and signing them to deposit into the for-profit’s bank account “violates the most basic accounting principles.“

“You can’t have a CFO whose priority is profit on one side and taxpayer protection on the other,” Byrd said Thursday afternoon. “Taxpayers must ask: Are the students really the ones being served?”

EYS brought in nearly $46 million in management fees over the last six years. But despite its contract for services, EYS was found to have zero employees from July 2014 until October 2018 and only three the last couple of years — a fact one of the co-owners reportedly did not want out.