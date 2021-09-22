Epic Charter Schools audit prompts investigative audit at OK Department of Education

Byrd’s office said Thursday that remaining within administrative spending limits established in state law “can create unique challenges for school boards and administrators especially when considering whether to accept certain federal grants that increase administrative costs for compliance with federal regulations.”

But, “in the end, the intended purpose of this audit is to ensure per-pupil spending and education funding is making it to the classroom,” Byrd said.

It is unclear why Stitt did not request the audit sooner, as he vowed publicly in November to work with the lawmakers on the audit request and applauded their concern “for being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

In the interim, Stitt’s education secretary, Walters, announced that he is running for the office of state superintendent, as Hofmeister is term-limited.

Stitt’s press release on Thursday included remarks by Walters.

“Oklahoma’s students deserve the best education and this audit will ensure that we are investing in the right priorities to better serve our kids,” his written statement says. “I appreciate Governor Stitt and the legislators who requested this audit for their commitment to protecting taxpayer resources and delivering transparency to parents for the first time.”