Enrollment growth seen as Sand Springs Public Schools embraces new open-transfer law

While Oklahoma politicians continue to argue about the merits of so-called school vouchers, Sand Springs Public Schools officials are putting a new open-transfer law into action with gusto.

Sandite Enrollment Center Director Carrie Schlehuber said the district’s enrollment on Friday sat at 5,128, an increase of about 200 students over where it was at the end of the last school year.

“I think it’s gone really well. It was a little bit of a transition for us,” she said, adding that several software systems the district uses were being revised at the same time the transfer enrollment system was being updated.

“But the Enrollment Center, those ladies are just superb at what they do,” Schlehuber said. “Their customer service is just unbelievable.

“We are still accepting and taking transfers right now,” she said. “Obviously people move in (to the district) all year long, but people are still trying to transfer in, too.”

Of the 5,128 enrolled students, about 875 are transfer students, a number that typically has run in the 700s in recent years, Schlehuber said.

About 5% of those transfer students come from Anderson and Keystone schools, dependent districts nearby whose students are automatically accepted into Sand Springs Public Schools.

At present, Anderson and Keystone account for 27 and 15 transfer slots, respectively, Schlehuber said.

After failing to pass a school-voucher bill out of the state Senate last spring, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said in July that he intended to bring the issue back up when the Legislature reconvenes for its regular session in February.

But House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, who refused to bring Treat’s bill to the House floor last year, appeared to imply continued opposition to the subject when he praised the new open-transfer law recently.

“Oklahoma’s open-transfer law is what parental choice done right looks like,” he said earlier this month. “We are now one of the best states in the country for parental choice that works, thanks to open transfer.”

Senate Bill 783, which the House and Senate passed and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law on March 31, removes most barriers to student transfers between public school districts at any time during the academic year, provided that those students meet discipline and attendance standards and the receiving school has room.

The law requires districts to establish their capacities quarterly for accepting new students from outside their attendance boundaries.

Schlehuber said her data show that 28 transfer applications have been denied at the elementary level based on capacity, with every elementary site showing at least one grade level at full capacity.

At the secondary level, she said, 15 transfer applications were denied based on capacity, and the ninth and 10th grade levels are actually above capacity.

That can happen when “optional” transfer applications bring levels to or near capacity and then a family physically moves into the district. Those students must be accepted.

Although the law says the capacity data must be reviewed and updated at least quarterly, Schlehuber said Sand Springs is keeping the data “basically live” on its website so that parents aren’t making decisions based on outdated information.

“I’m thankful that we made the decision to update that every week because it really does fluctuate,” she said.

The district wouldn’t revoke a transfer midyear because capacity is exceeded, “but we might have to reevaluate the plan for the next year,” she said. “We might open another classroom,” as the district did at the beginning of this school year when prekindergarten enrollment soared.

Schlehuber, who also is the district’s special education director, noted that special education students and sports-related transfers are not dealt with under this law but are considered separately.

Schlehuber readily acknowledges that she’s no politician, but from where she sits, it’s clear that public schools are “the backbone of our community,” she said.

And she worries that vouchers “could widen the gap between the haves and the have nots. It could certainly turn into a situation where public education could no longer be sustainable,” she said, adding that Sand Springs Public Schools is one of the city’s largest employers.

“Anybody that wants to go to a private school certainly has the right to go to a private school,” she said. “But the people who want to send their kids to a private school likely already have the ability to do that.

“If parent choice is truly what people are wanting, they need to understand that that open-transfer law really does do that.”