Endurance athletes know the importance of food as fuel

Food is fuel.
That fact often is overshadowed by our interactions with food as pleasure, whether through socializing over a meal with friends or by enjoying an ice cream cone as a reward for getting a difficult task accomplished.
But the reality that food is the gasoline for the vehicles that are our bodies isn’t lost on anyone who is training for endurance competitions such as Ironman Tulsa 2022.
Indeed, the Leader’s own triathlon expert, Jana Rugg, tells us elsewhere in this edition that nutrition is as important as any of the sport’s three “active” disciplines.
For Jeff Edwards, the city Parks and Recreation Department director who is in Week 19 of training for next May’s Ironman Tulsa race, it is fueling his body during training that is still proving challenging.
Edwards was one of 11 Tulsa-area triathletes who recently completed a mock Olympic-distance triathlon. Participants swam 1,500 meters, cycled 26 miles and ran 6.2 miles.
“It was a great exercise, with the run being the most difficult, as it was extremely hot that day,” he said. “My finishing time was three hours and 14 minutes, just edging my goal of three hours and 30 minutes.”
But that “fourth discipline” — the fuel — was problematic.
“I found it very difficult to intake enough calories during our mock triathlon,” he said. “That’s one of the primary reasons for attempting mock training, was to see if what works for shorter spurts of training will work for lengthy segments.”
Edwards’ daily caloric intake of around 5,000 calories is enough to sustain him for a few hours of training, he said, but “I will need to continue to adjust nutrition for training episodes of six hours plus.”
He has lost 10 additional pounds since Week Six. He’s now at 185, a weight that is allowing him to build performance and which he hopes to maintain for the Ironman race next year.
“If my caloric depletion is high one day, I offset it with that much more caloric intake (the next day) and vice versa,” he said.
Edwards has long had a fairly healthy diet and was never much of a sweets eater, and fresh fruit is often his go-to choice for quick energy. But for more sustained energy, he needed to make some adaptations.
“I’ve increased grains and oats to increase healthy carbs for stored energy, and I have found that chicken is the best protein option for me right now when comparing it to other fattier protein meats,” he said.
“I’ve made slight modifications, but my body has adapted to let me know when I may be short a healthy carb, protein or iron.”
What Edwards hasn’t sacrificed might be surprising.
He told the Leader in June: “I’m a sucker for a good Coca-Cola. It has to be a Sonic Coke, though.”
He added that he had limited his Sonic Cokes to one small beverage per day and went without on occasion.
Things change.
“Through my trials and errors of completely eliminating Coke from my diet, and the research behind the benefit to some bodies of caffeine while training, I have learned that I perform better while still consuming a few Cokes a day,” Edwards said last week.
“My primary concern with excessive Coke consumption was sugar intake, but the level of exertion right now far outweighs the amount of sugar I’m taking in, even with Coke being so high in sugar.”
And Coke is far from his only beverage.
“Pre-Ironman training, I typically would drink about 60 ounces of water daily,” he said. “I drink at least 150 to 200 ounces daily now.”
Most people can relate to the need to get enough water when being physically active, but again, for endurance athletes, the challenge can be amplified.
“Carrying hydration and nutrition on the bike is relatively easy, but on your person is more difficult during running exercises,” Edwards said. “The loss of fluids affects you more than you realize.
“Time will tell, but I feel cycling and running will be a bit easier in the cooler months.”
The third sport in triathlons — swimming — might not be as pleasant when summer’s warmth begins to fade, however.
Edwards and his fellow city employees and Ironman-in-training companions — Joe Medlin, the Parks Department’s parks operations manager, and Derek Campbell, the Public Works Department director — have been swimming at Keystone Lake for a number of weeks now.
“I really enjoy open-water swimming now,” Edwards said. “I would have never imagined a few months ago that swimming one mile would feel so natural.
“I’ve been able to apply swim-training techniques learned earlier this year with my time spent in open water this summer, and I feel extremely comfortable in the water.”
The water has been pretty warm so far, but the three men are preparing for changes.
“I have purchased a wetsuit, which will help me withstand cooler water temps,” Edwards said. “I hope to swim in open water until late October to November.”
Along with cooler fall temperatures come days that stay dark later and get dark earlier, which can also hamper training.
“At this time, the diminishing daylight isn’t a huge hindrance,” Edwards said. “With weekend training as the most time-consuming, I’ve just adjusted my start time back a little, but I’m easily able to fit it within daylight hours.
“The winter months will likely be the most difficult with cooler mornings, which may force some inside training.”
He has already begun planning ahead for the training that will be the focus of much of the colder, darker months.
“I’ve mixed in band resistance exercises for shoulders, legs and core, although we will likely continue to add additional strength training this winter as we enter the ‘building’ training plan.”
In the meantime, Edwards is trying to savor every dwindling minute of daylight.
“I also walk a lot outside of my routine exercises and enjoy an evening walk with my wife,” he said.