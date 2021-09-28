Endurance athletes know the importance of food as fuel

“I found it very difficult to intake enough calories during our mock triathlon,” he said. “That’s one of the primary reasons for attempting mock training, was to see if what works for shorter spurts of training will work for lengthy segments.”

Edwards’ daily caloric intake of around 5,000 calories is enough to sustain him for a few hours of training, he said, but “I will need to continue to adjust nutrition for training episodes of six hours plus.”

He has lost 10 additional pounds since Week Six. He’s now at 185, a weight that is allowing him to build performance and which he hopes to maintain for the Ironman race next year.

“If my caloric depletion is high one day, I offset it with that much more caloric intake (the next day) and vice versa,” he said.

Edwards has long had a fairly healthy diet and was never much of a sweets eater, and fresh fruit is often his go-to choice for quick energy. But for more sustained energy, he needed to make some adaptations.

“I’ve increased grains and oats to increase healthy carbs for stored energy, and I have found that chicken is the best protein option for me right now when comparing it to other fattier protein meats,” he said.