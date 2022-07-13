End of the free lunch: Sand Springs school officials push aid applications as school meal prices increase

Five days after the expiration of pandemic-related federal aid that allowed all 48 million students in public schools across the country to have free lunch and breakfast every day, Sand Springs school board members did exactly what Sherry Pearson knew they needed to do — and it broke her heart.

Board members at their July 5 meeting approved a 5-cent, across the board rate increase for all school meals for the 2022-23 school year.

Pearson, the district’s director of child nutrition, knows that the extra money is critical.

“Just like everybody else, the prices are going up for us, too,” she said last week. “We are like a service inside the district. We have to function like a business would in a sense because we don’t get any funding from the general fund.

“What money we have going out, we have to have money coming in to take care of it,” she said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the country’s school nutrition programs, passed waivers to allow all students, regardless of their families’ incomes, to receive free breakfast and lunch each day.

Congress declined last month to extend those waivers for the 2022-23 school year.

For families already struggling with inflation and myriad other financial difficulties, cuts to school nutrition assistance could mean more reliance on food banks or other types of aid.

Pearson worries about the Sand Springs families in such situations, but she also knows that there is hope and help if they will only take a few minutes to complete an application for free and reduced-price meals.

The key is doing the work, she stressed.

Who needs to complete an application?

Everyone, Pearson said.

Anyone who is new to the district needs to complete an application.

Anyone who submitted an application prior to July 1 must complete an application for the 2022-23 school year.

Anyone who previously was denied free or reduced-price lunches should complete another application.

Anyone who might even possibly be eligible should complete an application.

“You just never know when you might qualify,” Pearson said. “Go ahead and fill out a meal application.”

One has to suspect that Pearson repeats the phrase “complete an application” in her sleep, but if so, it’s with good reason.

“One thing I want parents to realize is that filling out a meal application not only benefits their family; it also could benefit this district,” she said.

Districts are reimbursed by the federal government for the free and reduced-price meals they provide students, and for this coming school year, at least, Congress has agreed to extend higher-than-prepandemic federal reimbursement rates.

But if there’s one thing higher on Pearson’s wish list than every single family completing an application for free or reduced-price meals, it would be that lawmakers in Oklahoma City and in the nation’s capital would support universal free meals for all students going forward.

Universal free meals obviously would provide the necessary nutrition to all students so they could learn, but they also would remove the stigma for students receiving free or reduced-price lunches as well as the embarrassment for families who can’t pay for their students’ lunches, advocates say.

Since waiving the eligibility requirement during the pandemic, the USDA has seen the number of participating students soar, data show.

About 30 million students were getting free meals each day during the 2021-22 school year, compared to 20 million a day before the pandemic, according to Cindy Long, the administrator of the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service.

During summer meal distribution programs, 1.3 billion meals and snacks were given out nationwide in fiscal year 2020 at a cost of $4.1 billion — an eightfold increase over the previous year, both in terms of meals and cost, according to the USDA.

For Pearson, universal free meals are the simplest, best way she sees to ensure that all students are eating.

“I want our young Sandites eating with us,” she said. “A hungry child cannot learn. And that is our service in the district, is feeding our kids.

“We’re going to do everything we can for our kids. That’s why we’re here.”

To complete an application for free or reduced-price meals, go online to sandites.org/page/child-nutrition or call the district’s enrollment center at 918-246-1448.