Emergency 'Empty the Shelters' event seeking new homes for cuddly pets

“We have an abundance of large dogs and adult cats,” she said. “One reason this happens is that puppies and kittens usually get adopted first, which leaves mamas still needing adoption.”

Although the exact number of eligible dogs and cats varies from day to day, Arvidson said Sand Springs Animal Welfare has “plenty of variety to choose from.”

That’s bad for the pets but good for potential adopters.

Arvidson said she hopes people will take the time to check out the shelter’s furry friends and consider taking one or more home.

“An event like this really helps with our long-stay residents,” she said. “We hope for all of them to find great homes during this event!”

The Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” initiative began in 2016 and has since helped place more than 53,742 animals in permanent homes across the United States and Canada.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are struggling in the face of overcrowding, which makes Bissell Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ events an even more critical tool to ensure that our shelter partners can find loving families for the pets who so often get overlooked,” said Cathy Bissell, who created the foundation in 2011.