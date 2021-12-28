Edwards takes measured approach to Ironman training, not whims of New Year's resolutions

Jeff Edwards typically takes a measured approach to life planning, rather than giving into the whims of New Year’s resolutions.
The city Parks and Recreation Department director said he has that same attitude toward training for Ironman Tulsa 2022.
“My wife and I typically write out a list of goals for a one- to five-year time frame and look back at the list each year to see what progress we’ve made or what we may need to amend or adjust,” he said. “We’ve checked a lot of things off the list over the years.
“We’re not strongly attached to waiting on a time of year in which to hit reset or change course in life.
“Having said all that, this journey has shifted a lot of focus,” Edwards said. “We’re just five months away from the IM event, and I am sharpening my vision of how I plan to finish the race.”
Edwards, Parks Operations Manager Joe Medlin and Public Works Department Director Derek Campbell are all training for the Ironman Tulsa 2022 competition in May and are in Week 32 of a 52-week training plan.
The regimen at present has Edwards cycling about 100 miles each week, running an average of 25 miles a week and swimming — exclusively in the pool until spring — about 5,000 meters, or a little more than three miles, each week, he said.
The highlight so far was finishing the Route 66 half-marathon in November in less than two hours, he said.
“My finishing time wasn’t lightning fast, but I hadn’t properly trained for a half-marathon at that time, and running seems to be my weakest discipline right now, so finishing felt like a good accomplishment,” Edwards said.
The low point came much earlier in the training journey.
“My first open water swim is hands down the worst experience of this entire process,” he said. “I felt completely lost and weak and was still learning the basics of efficient swimming.
“I’m really confident now in open water, and I think the vulnerability of exposing myself to a huge weakness at the time has made me want to train harder to be better with that discipline.”
Edwards is happy with the training plan he’s on, but he’s not really one to simply meet the minimums.
“I challenge myself beyond what’s expected in the training plan,” he said. “Each week, I swim a little farther, bike a bit harder and run a longer distance” in the hope that those extra efforts “will over-prepare me for what I hope is a pleasant racing day.”
All the extra miles in the world can’t guarantee a day free of snags, though. What are the worries that sneak into Edwards’ thoughts?
“Cycling equipment malfunction is always at the back of my mind. We’ve had minor issues along the way through training, but nothing yet that would keep me from finishing,” he said.
“I’ll just keep putting in the miles and prepare for anything to happen on the long hike course and hope that I can tackle whatever is thrown my way.”
From here on out, the training plan will incorporate a fair number of bricks — back-to-back cycling and running events — with longer distances, approaching the full Ironman distances, Edwards said.
And as he continues to meet or exceed the physical commitment, the mental commitment hasn’t waned much at all, either.
“I’m deeply committed 95% of the time,” he said. “The next five months will bear many hours and miles, but I feel success to the commitment relies on being enthusiastic about it.”
Edwards’ family might not be quite as gung-ho, but neither are they ready to oust him from the family yet, he said.
“My wife is sick of all the expenses — that’s about it,” he quipped.
“We actually don’t discuss it much at the house. They’ve been extremely supportive in allowing me to focus on the disciplines, especially on the long weekend training days,” he said. “But we make time for family outings.
“And my wife is an absolute rock star when it comes to the daily grind of life, kids and the household.”
And while Edwards looks forward to a return to the days when he can spend more time having fun with his wife and daughters, he has gotten to know himself a little better this past half-year.
“I’m surprised by the flexibility of a middle-aged body and its ability to tread uncharted territory, (such as) learning how to swim long distance in open water,” he said.
“I’m encouraged by how much strength your mind can empower you with. I recall 20-mile bike rides being exhausting. Now I look forward to 60-mile rides with lots of hills and fast descents.
“I’m comforted with the mind’s ability to dream while in motion,” he said. “Seven months ago, I struggled to run a mile without stopping for deep breaths. I find myself lost in thought now while on 14-mile treks and feeling strengthened upon completion of that training exercise.
“The progress of each discipline is refreshing, almost comfortable, and that’s a comfortable place to be in right now.”
Adding something to your plate as large as Ironman seems like a perfect recipe for piling stress on other parts of life, but Edwards said it isn’t turning out that way for him, not even on the job.
“I feel extremely focused at work, and for the most part, I leave what I can of work there,” he said. “When you serve in the public sector, it’s easy to give yourself to everyone and everything.
“The difference between work and life bleeds together so much that you can feel like work is your life,” he said. “That will always be a part of me, but this journey has been a nice change to let some of that go.”
Follow the Leader’s coverage
The iconic Ironman triathlon will return to the Tulsa area next May 22 as part of a three-year package deal.
Although the competition has Tulsa in its name, Sand Springs and the surrounding area figure large in the course route.
Ironman Tulsa 2022 will start with a 2.4-mile swim in Keystone Lake, followed by a 112-mile bike ride that starts in the Osage Hills and wraps up at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa downtown.
The competition concludes with a 26.2-mile marathon run mostly along Tulsa’s River Parks trails, with the finish line at the Guthrie Green.
The Sand Springs Leader is providing reports on the training progress and other aspects of city Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards’ journey toward Ironman Tulsa 2022 each month until May and then weekly until the competition.
Follow along online at <&underline>bit.ly/FollowTheLeaderIronman</&underline>.
