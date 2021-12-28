Edwards takes measured approach to Ironman training, not whims of New Year's resolutions

“Cycling equipment malfunction is always at the back of my mind. We’ve had minor issues along the way through training, but nothing yet that would keep me from finishing,” he said.

“I’ll just keep putting in the miles and prepare for anything to happen on the long hike course and hope that I can tackle whatever is thrown my way.”

From here on out, the training plan will incorporate a fair number of bricks — back-to-back cycling and running events — with longer distances, approaching the full Ironman distances, Edwards said.

And as he continues to meet or exceed the physical commitment, the mental commitment hasn’t waned much at all, either.

“I’m deeply committed 95% of the time,” he said. “The next five months will bear many hours and miles, but I feel success to the commitment relies on being enthusiastic about it.”

Edwards’ family might not be quite as gung-ho, but neither are they ready to oust him from the family yet, he said.

“My wife is sick of all the expenses — that’s about it,” he quipped.