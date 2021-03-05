Educators grateful for vaccinations, hopeful for future

“We can’t really intermingle. That’s been a challenge,” he said.

“Assemblies and programs have been all but halted. Our big trips that the kids look forward to, those have been eliminated or” changed dramatically.

Thompson said Limestone’s two fourth-grade classes have lunch and recess together, but otherwise, “it’s just our class by ourselves.”

All of that is why vaccination is important to him, he said.

“It’s for the safety of our students and other staff,” he said. “We’ve had school in person most of the year, so it’s just a matter of safety for everyone.”

Thompson said he doesn’t know how long it will be before things really feel normal again, but he is looking forward to “the schoolwide activities. Those are the fun days, when we can have our programs, our schoolwide events.”

“I don’t know how soon we’ll truly be able to let our guard down, but hopefully soon,” he said.

Margaret Tonquest, who teaches Spanish at Charles Page High School, was approaching her vaccination with glee.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “I’m not nervous-excited about it at all. I’m just excited.”