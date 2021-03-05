Educators grateful for vaccinations, hopeful for future

For at least three Sand Springs Public Schools teachers who were among dozens of educators to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Friday, sentiment about the shot could be summed up in a word: gratitude.
“I’m just so thankful that our district is providing this where we don’t even have to worry about scheduling or anything,” Limestone Technology Academy STEAM teacher Barbie Jackson said. “It’s so efficient with them coming to us. It has taken a lot off of our already very full plates.”
Nearly 400 employees from the Sand Springs, Berryhill and Keystone school districts received their vaccinations Friday at Charles Page High School through a partnership of the Tulsa Health Department and Total Wellness, according to Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee, who received her shot just after 8 a.m.
She said Friday afternoon that 310 Sandites had signed up in advance for the shots.
Durkee said the shot clinic was a massive undertaking, with about 40 Sand Springs Public Schools employees helping to corral vaccine recipients and direct traffic to and from the separate areas where paperwork was completed, shots were administered, and recipients waited afterward in case any reactions occurred.
Participants were given the Moderna vaccine and are scheduled to return for their second dose on April 2, she said.
Durkee said previously that about 60 district employees who were eligible in the Phase 1 priority group received their COVID-19 vaccinations in January through a partnership with the Oklahoma Caring Van.
Because of the hub of activity at the high school and the disruption expected districtwide as teachers, staff members and administrators tended to their vaccinations, Sand Springs students were studying virtually Friday.
Their teachers, though, were focused on a day when distance learning would be a distant memory. The first step, they said, is getting vaccinated.
“I absolutely think I will feel safer” in the classroom after being vaccinated, said Jackson, who helped direct traffic at Friday’s shot clinic. “I am very thankful that our district has been so good” about following recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding masks, social distancing and sanitizing.
But the vaccine “is one more layer of protection that I will have as a teacher.”
Jackson, a finalist for district Teacher of the Year this year, said nothing about teaching during the pandemic has been easy.
“Teachers’ whole day is based on a schedule, so to have all of that just taken away was very difficult,” she said. “You feel so scattered. … That controlled school environment is gone.”
Still, Jackson was able to find a silver lining.
Returning to in-person classes in August after spending most of last spring away “really renewed my love of teaching,” she said. “You don’t take the classroom for granted.”
That’s true with other aspects of pandemic life, too, she added.
“I want to be able to spend time with my parents and not worry about passing COVID back and forth — go out with friends and go to restaurants.”
Jackson said she’s most looking forward to “the connection with people — being able to be around people without the fear, just have some normalcy again without having fear hanging over our heads.”
Brian Thompson, who teaches fourth grade at Limestone Technology Academy, echoed that.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to some semblance of normal,” he said.
“I think the vaccine will give us a little bit of peace of mind.”
Thompson lamented how necessary safety precautions have changed the climate of the school.
“The isolation the social distancing has created has been hard,” he said. “We have to stick with our grade, so cross-grade activities have been kind of impossible.
“We can’t really intermingle. That’s been a challenge,” he said.
“Assemblies and programs have been all but halted. Our big trips that the kids look forward to, those have been eliminated or” changed dramatically.
Thompson said Limestone’s two fourth-grade classes have lunch and recess together, but otherwise, “it’s just our class by ourselves.”
All of that is why vaccination is important to him, he said.
“It’s for the safety of our students and other staff,” he said. “We’ve had school in person most of the year, so it’s just a matter of safety for everyone.”
Thompson said he doesn’t know how long it will be before things really feel normal again, but he is looking forward to “the schoolwide activities. Those are the fun days, when we can have our programs, our schoolwide events.”
“I don’t know how soon we’ll truly be able to let our guard down, but hopefully soon,” he said.
Margaret Tonquest, who teaches Spanish at Charles Page High School, was approaching her vaccination with glee.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “I’m not nervous-excited about it at all. I’m just excited.”
Beyond the security of being less vulnerable to illness, Tonquest welcomed “the sense of relief that it brings” to the school.
“Even just the news that we were getting a clinic kind of brought everyone’s anxiety down,” she said.
Like most teachers, Tonquest’s desire for the vaccine’s protection is part professional, part personal.
“I’m raising my son, and I don’t want him to be without a mom,” she said.
“But as a teacher, in a classroom where I’ve had large class sizes for many, many years in Oklahoma, that’s all the more risk that I could catch it. Kids are really good at spreading germs.
“The first day of school, I was terrified, even though we were taking every precaution we could,” she said. By midwinter, with COVID case numbers climbing daily, “I just kept wondering, ‘What day is it going to happen? When am I finally going to catch it?’”
Tonquest said she will feel much safer in the classroom now that she’s been vaccinated.
“And I’ll still take precautions for those who haven’t been,” she added. “Even after I’m OK, and I’ll most likely be fine if I catch it, … I’m still going to be doing my part.”
Stress is always normal in any school year, Tonquest said, but teaching since the beginning of the pandemic “has been incredibly difficult. The stress of it has been a huge component of this year.”
Like Jackson, Tonquest also sees a silver lining.
“One of the upsides has been distance learning becoming a forced issue,” she said. “That has helped me figure out how to work with students who have been absent for other reasons.
“That’s going to be a new skill I’ve acquired.”
Like most people, Tonquest is eager to return to simpler times of dining out at restaurants, and a gathering with her large, extended family “is at the top of my list.”
Hugging her students is a pretty welcome thought, too.
“Down the road, when we finally don’t have to wear masks, that’s going to be glorious,” she added.
“I’m just so proud of our kids,” Tonquest said. “And I’m so proud of my co-workers — and our leadership, too.
“This has just been an impossible situation, and they have shined and supported each other and just pushed on through, and I couldn’t be more proud.”