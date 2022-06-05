Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante slates Sand Springs Museum presentation

Editorial cartoonists become accustomed to being revered and reviled — frequently by the same people, and often at the same time.

Asked if that love-hate relationship makes it hard to do the job, Bruce Plante replied: “Eh. It might make it a little bit harder. But I’ve been doing this a long time.”

Indeed.

Perhaps best-known in these parts as the editorial cartoonist for the Tulsa World for 13 years, Plante, 67, starting drawing editorial cartoons in college and has been irritating people professionally since the mid-1970s.

Now he’s a syndicated cartoonist for Cagle Cartoons Inc., which distributes the work of 60 editorial cartoonists and 14 columnists to more than 850 subscribing newspapers worldwide, including more than half of the United States’ daily newspapers.

Plante, who lives in Sand Springs with his wife, Betsy Plante, will be speaking Saturday at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum in conjunction with its newest exhibit, “Lines with Power and Purpose: Editorial Cartoons.”

He will draw from his personal experiences to talk about newspaper wars, being an “enemy of the people” and the more technical aspects of drawing editorial cartoons.

Plante said the power of an editorial cartoon is that “it’s quick; it’s something fun to look at, hopefully; and it gives the reader something to think about with a simple message.”

But even with that simplicity, he added, “it’s a dying art form.”

Part of the reason for that is the changing business of newspapering. Publishers used to value having a unique, local editorial cartoon voice, but as corporations increasingly own newspapers, the lure of cost-efficient syndicates offering a variety of editorial voices won out.

Another part of the equation has to do with livestock. While skewering sacred cows can be fun, skewer the wrong cow — certain politicians, advertisers, community leaders — and the cartoonist is the one being prepared for slaughter.

Plante rejects the idea that editorial cartoonists should buckle to the pressure, though.

“If I’m not stirring them up, I’m not doing my job,” he said. “It’s to make a point — a salient point.”

And what better way than to make that salient point than with humor?

Plante, who was raised in Texarkana, Arkansas, began drawing cartoons in the second grade and performing stand-up comedy in the sixth grade.

He graduated in 1978 from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville — where he had been a walk-on baseball player — and began working as a staff artist and editorial cartoonist for the Arkansas Democrat.

He later worked for The Fayetteville (North Carolina) Times and the Potomac (Virginia) News.

In 1985, he became the first staff editorial cartoonist for The Chattanooga Times, a position he held for 22 years before joining the Tulsa World in 2007, where he drew six editorial cartoons a week.

In 1989, Plante created the PlanteInk syndicate, which distributed his editorial cartoons to as many as 100 subscribers throughout the United States and the world. The website contains his complete archives.

His cartoons have appeared in The New York Times, USA Today, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, Newsweek International (Europe), Newsweek Japan, Playboy, Sports Illustrated, Discover, CBS, CNN, college and high school textbooks, and even the Iowa Achievement Test — not to mention the Sand Springs Leader.

Plante won the 2002-03 Fischetti Award for best national editorial cartoon and has been a guest panelist at the Harvard University Institute of Politics.

In 2015, he was named a public fellow (studying humor) for the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities at the University of Tulsa.

He still does freelance caricature work, as well.

