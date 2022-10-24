 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eastbound U.S. 412 closed at 129th West Avenue

All lanes of eastbound U.S. 412 are closed at  129th West Avenue after a vehicle struck a Sand Springs fire engine, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.

Motorist should try to find alternate routes while the highway is closed. This is a breaking story, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

