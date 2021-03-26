Drunken driver who killed Sand Springs woman pleads guilty

TULSA — A drunken driver who killed a Sand Springs woman in a 2019 collision while fleeing from a previous crash pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to second-degree murder in Indian Country.
Hector Manuel Hernandez, 36, of Tulsa, admitted that he rear-ended a car on Garnett Road south of 81st Street in Broken Arrow and that as he fled north on Garnett from that collision, he crossed the center line and struck a southbound automobile driven by Jennifer Holt head-on.
Holt, 46, suffered significant injuries in the collision just after midnight Nov. 26, 2019, according to a news release from the Broken Arrow Police Department. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
Holt was on her lunch break from her night-shift job at Hillcrest South Hospital, previous news reports indicate.
Hernandez was arrested on complaints of DUI-alcohol, manslaughter and other traffic offenses after being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, news reports show. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail.
Hernandez had a blood alcohol level of 0.250, more than three times the legal limit to drive, reports show. He had been convicted of DUI in Rogers County in 2007, records indicate.
“Hector Hernandez made a series of incredibly selfish choices on Nov. 26, 2019,” acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said Thursday in a statement.
“He drove with a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit, erratically sped away after causing one accident, then crossed the center line and took Jennifer Holt’s life.”
Hernandez was charged in Tulsa County District Court on Dec. 2, 2019, with first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision involving property damage, driving left of center, failure to carry insurance verification and following too closely.
All of those charges, however, were dismissed Dec. 7, 2020, in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last year in an unrelated case, McGirt v. Oklahoma.
In McGirt, the high court determined that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation was never disestablished by Congress when Oklahoma became a state or at any other time and that, therefore, crimes involving Native Americans on the reservation fell to the jurisdiction of tribes and the federal government, not the state.
Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals extended the ruling to the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations.
The crash site is within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on June 29.