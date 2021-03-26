Drunken driver who killed Sand Springs woman pleads guilty

TULSA — A drunken driver who killed a Sand Springs woman in a 2019 collision while fleeing from a previous crash pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to second-degree murder in Indian Country.

Hector Manuel Hernandez, 36, of Tulsa, admitted that he rear-ended a car on Garnett Road south of 81st Street in Broken Arrow and that as he fled north on Garnett from that collision, he crossed the center line and struck a southbound automobile driven by Jennifer Holt head-on.

Holt, 46, suffered significant injuries in the collision just after midnight Nov. 26, 2019, according to a news release from the Broken Arrow Police Department. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Holt was on her lunch break from her night-shift job at Hillcrest South Hospital, previous news reports indicate.

Hernandez was arrested on complaints of DUI-alcohol, manslaughter and other traffic offenses after being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, news reports show. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail.

Hernandez had a blood alcohol level of 0.250, more than three times the legal limit to drive, reports show. He had been convicted of DUI in Rogers County in 2007, records indicate.