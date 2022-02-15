 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into Sand Springs house
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into Sand Springs house

A driver was taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after she blacked out and drove her car into a house at the corner of Second Street and Grant Avenue, Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner said late Tuesday.

Enzbrenner said no one was home at the time and that the house “stopped” the car.

He said some bricks or rock fell off the house, but authorities were unable to assess any structural damage Tuesday evening.

Enzbrenner said the driver refused a blood test at the scene.

