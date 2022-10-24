Driver plows into Sand Springs firetruck at scene of earlier crash

No firefighters were injured when a driver traveling too fast for the rainy conditions plowed into the side of a Sand Springs fire engine Monday afternoon, interim Sand Springs Fire Chief Jeremy Wade said.

The crews of two Sand Springs firetrucks were assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the scene of an earlier wreck in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 412 just west of 129th West Avenue about 1:30 p.m.

Crews were working to clear the scene of vehicles and debris when a driver who Wade said was traveling too fast for the conditions and not paying attention came upon the scene but failed to give ample space to the emergency vehicles. The driver slammed into the side of the city’s only ladder truck.

Wade said the driver was taken by EMSA ambulance to a hospital, but he did not know the man’s condition.

He said he was glad none of the firefighters was injured, “but we have an expensive truck that was damaged.”

Wade said the city garage is assessing the damage, but “you can’t just take them down to the local body shop to get fixed.”

Damage to the truck, which is no more than 3 years old, “doesn’t look that bad, but everything on it is so expensive to repair,” he said.

And because there’s no backup ladder truck, the Fire Department might have to request mutual aid from the Tulsa or Sapulpa fire departments if the need for a ladder truck arises while the damaged unit is being repaired, he said.

The highway's eastbound lanes were shut down for a time while the roadway was cleared.

Wade emphasized that the driver was violating state law by not slowing down and getting over to give emergency vehicles plenty of room to work, especially in the rain.

“When you see emergency vehicles, you need to get over and slow down,” he said.