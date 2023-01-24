Drawing on kindness: Free tattoo coverup event aims to replace hate

Half a dozen years ago, tattoo artist Jamy Magee was fed up with seeing so much vitriol on social media.

But “instead of getting on Facebook, instead of getting on Instagram and Twitter and sharing my worthless opinion with everyone else,” he thought, “what can I do to actually make the world a better place?”

“And that’s where this came from.”

“This” is the Stop the Hate in the 918 event, when tattoo artists from across Oklahoma will spend a day covering over gang-, hate- and race-related tattoos for free.

Magee said the first event was so popular and hectic that a line snaking down the street formed early and never seemed to end. He worked until 4 a.m. before he finished, exhausted and swearing he’d never do such a thing again.

“It was horrible,” he said. “I mean, it was great for them, but for me, this is the dumbest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Not too long afterward, Magee went to the Tulsa State Fair and was in line to buy some corn on the cob when a woman “tackled” him. She was “just bawling,” he said.

“She told me how I had changed her husband’s life. The kids don’t see him as the monster that he used to be, and he got a raise at his job, and all of this other stuff.

“It was at that moment that it dawned on me, ‘This isn’t something that we can quit. We’ve got to keep going,’” Magee said. “If I can give one day and make that kind of impact on just one person’s life, then how can you quit that?”

Apparently, you can’t. At least, Magee can’t.

Now in its sixth year, Stop the Hate in the 918 is slated for noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. This will be the first year for the event to be held at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road.

Magee, who owns the Parlour Hair & Ink at 100 N. Garfield Ave. in Sand Springs, won’t be working alone, though. This year, he’ll be joined by more tattoo artists than ever before, including Dustin Clark from the Parlour as well as Jennifer “Tootie” Woods, Scott Wilson, Dennis Tucker and Josh Deeds.

“We’re really super stoked because we’ve got, quite frankly, some of the best tattoo artists in Oklahoma coming to help us,” Magee said. “I’m really pumped about that.”

He’s also a little bit surprised, because these artists not only will be working for free for the day; they’re also losing a day’s business on their own.

“We’re just a small shop, so we decided to reach out to our friends for some help,” he said. “There’s a lot more need than what I realized was out there for this type of event. So we’re happy to be able to provide that.”

As busy as that first year was, the event has grown nearly every year, Magee said.

“We see a lot of different reasons why people come, but there’s generally just a couple of main ones,” he said. “A lot of these people have either been in prison or been in a gang, … and now they’re not in prison or a gang, and they’re just not about that life anymore. They need a change.

“A lot of these people, … they have that past life. They went to prison; they got whatever they got, and then they got out,” he said. “And they got a job. They corrected their life. They got married. They have kids, and now the wife is not super happy about the kids seeing a portrait of Hitler (or) a swastika.”

And righting that wrong can be really expensive, Magee said, adding that some of the work he and his fellow artists will do at the Stop the Hate event would cost multiple hundreds of dollars in a for-pay setting.

Among the tattoos seen at the event, swastikas have been common since the beginning, but Confederate flags are a newer target, he said.

“Literally not that long ago, nobody cared about that,” Magee said. It wasn’t a talking point. But now that it’s become that, now people are wanting them covered.

“So as times change, the needs change, as well.”

Magee said another group of people who tend to show up at the event are those who can’t get jobs because their ink has been linked to criminal elements.

For example, he said, the “hatchetman” is a popular but often-banned tattoo.

Fans of the hardcore hip-hop group Insane Clown Posse — known as the Juggalos — often wear the mascot of the band and the group’s record label, Psychopathic Records, as clothing, jewelry or tattoos.

But Juggalo gangs also sport the imagery, and as a result, Juggalos have been classified as a criminal street gang by the FBI, the National Gang Intelligence Center and several states, reports show.

Whether a tattoo is historically associated with hate or perhaps newly linked to criminal enterprise, if a person wants it gone, Magee wants to help.

“Ultimately that’s who we’re trying to help is those folks who have things that are either seen as racist now that maybe weren’t 10 years ago or maybe they are 100% racist and they were just doing it in a time where they needed to survive — prison and such,” he said.

As for the event itself, Magee no longer calls it the dumbest thing he’s ever done.

“It’s gotten much better. We’ve made some adjustments, so it runs much smoother now,” he said.

That includes knowing what tattoos to expect.

“You’re going to get a bunch of hatchetmen; you’re going to get a bunch of swastikas, and you’re going to get a bunch of Confederate flags,” he said. “Beyond a shadow of a doubt you’re going to see those things.”

He also knows he’ll end the day poorer than he started it.

“We’re not making a plug nickel,” he said. “As a matter of fact, we’re probably going into the hole pretty heavy on it. But that’s OK. It’s one day a year.”

There is, however, one kind of hate Magee won’t cover up for free.

“Just because you hate your ex-wife doesn’t make that a hate tattoo,” he said.