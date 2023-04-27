Construction on Phase 1 of a downtown streetscaping project is slated to get underway on or about Monday, the city announced Wednesday.

The work, which will take place along Main Street between First and Second streets, will include new landscaping, light poles and a pedestrian crossing in the middle of the block, as well as decorative brick paver edging and new sidewalks.

“This project has been in the works since late 2021, with design taking much of 2022,” City Manager Mike Carter said in a news release. “We have been eagerly awaiting the beginning of this project and look forward to seeing it help transform the look and feel of our downtown.”

Tri-Star Construction was awarded the project, which is expected to cost $999,999. The work is being funded with residual money from the 2018 general-obligation bond package and additional city funding.

Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed within 120 days, or by about Aug. 28.

This is the first phase of a three-phase project to renovate the streetscape along Main Street downtown.

The design process included input from business and property owners adjacent to the construction area.

“We have seen significant investment in this area of downtown by private interests, and it was time that we stepped up to match that investment,” City Planner Brad Bates said in the news release. “This is a way the city can help keep the momentum going and improve the curb appeal by enhancing the public realm.”

Businesses in the affected area will remain open during construction.

“We recognize there may be some minor inconvenience for a short period of time as construction work occurs, but know in the end this project will help to make downtown a focal point of the community once again,” Carter said.