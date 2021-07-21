Downtown roadwork project will be a headache followed by happiness, Public Works official predicts

And then “we’ll have good, clean, pretty asphalt downtown for about 20 years or so,” he said.

Davis said truck traffic on asphalt roads can affect their life spans but that 20 years is a pretty good estimate.

“And it’s a whole lot less expensive than a full tearout would be,” he said. “That would be in the millions and would take a year or so.

“This is quicker, easier, cheaper and a significant improvement.”

Davis said the $660,000 contract with Ellsworth is probably a fourth of what a full tearout and rebuild would cost.

Other roadwork is in the city’s near future, as well.

Davis said a project of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to widen Oklahoma 97 to six lanes between Second Street and Morrow Road is in the final design phase.

“We’ve been told that their tentative schedule is May 2022” to start work, he said. “I don’t know how long they think it will take, but they’ll have to keep traffic open while they’re doing it, and that’s going to be a mess.”

After that, projects south of the river likely will fall in line.