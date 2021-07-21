Downtown roadwork project will be a headache followed by happiness, Public Works official predicts

For a lot of Sand Springs motorists, the news from T.J. Davis, a project administrator for the city Public Works Department, is likely a “good news, bad news” scenario.
“We’re going to have roadways torn up for a while,” Davis said.
That’s the bad news.
But the good news, he said, is that when it’s all done, several areas of the city are going to have some “good, clean, pretty” roads for the next couple of decades.
Work on a project to overlay new asphalt on a large section of downtown streets is already underway, Davis said, although its start was delayed a bit by completion of a waterline project along Broadway Street.
He said the $660,000 project is part of the general-obligation bond proposal that voters approved in 2018. Ellsworth Construction was awarded the contract to complete the three-phase project in roughly 90 days.
The first phase of the project includes replacing a short section of the curb and sidewalk between the Municipal Building and Lincoln Avenue; making some wheelchair ramp modifications; and repairing and patching some small areas of failed asphalt, Davis said.
The second phase of the work will encompass much of the downtown area and involves milling up the top 2 inches of asphalt, cleaning the roadway underneath, and then laying down 2 inches of new asphalt.
The third phase of the project will be restriping all of the new pavement, including crosswalks and parking stalls.
The work is substantial, but it will go relatively quickly, Davis said.
“It’s kind of amazing if you’ve never seen one of those milling machines,” he said. “They cover a lot of ground in a day.”
Work is scheduled for the following streets: First Street from Cleveland Avenue to Main Street; Broadway Street from Main east to and including the triangle at Broadway Court and Jefferson Street and continuing east as Park Road to Adams Road; parts of Broadway as it curves around the south side of Charles Page Triangle Park; Roosevelt and Garfield avenues between First and Second streets; Main between First and Broadway; McKinley Avenue from its southern endpoint to Fourth Street; Lincoln Avenue from the U.S. 412 entrance ramp to Broadway; and Washington Avenue between Second and Broadway.
Davis said work crews will work in small sections at a time so as not to disrupt traffic any more than is necessary.
“Customers and employees will be displaced from parking for a couple of days,” he said, but “the contractor will work in shorter segments, so businesses will be inconvenienced for a shorter period.”
Davis said employees from Ellsworth Construction will use door hangars to advise affected businesses about when certain roadway segments will need to be vacated while work is completed.
And then “we’ll have good, clean, pretty asphalt downtown for about 20 years or so,” he said.
Davis said truck traffic on asphalt roads can affect their life spans but that 20 years is a pretty good estimate.
“And it’s a whole lot less expensive than a full tearout would be,” he said. “That would be in the millions and would take a year or so.
“This is quicker, easier, cheaper and a significant improvement.”
Davis said the $660,000 contract with Ellsworth is probably a fourth of what a full tearout and rebuild would cost.
Other roadwork is in the city’s near future, as well.
Davis said a project of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to widen Oklahoma 97 to six lanes between Second Street and Morrow Road is in the final design phase.
“We’ve been told that their tentative schedule is May 2022” to start work, he said. “I don’t know how long they think it will take, but they’ll have to keep traffic open while they’re doing it, and that’s going to be a mess.”
After that, projects south of the river likely will fall in line.
Davis said the city has applied for a grant for an asphalt overlay project on 41st Street from Oklahoma 97 to 129th West Avenue, and although the work is still undergoing the approval process, “we have preliminary indication that the grant will be approved,” he said.
A previous grant application that would have rehabilitated 41st from 129th West Avenue to Rolling Oaks on the east side of Oklahoma 97 was denied, Davis said.
So when recent federal stimulus money became available, “we put in an application for the smaller portion. Then we’ll turn around and do the remaining portion,” he said.
Such road projects typically involve federal money with a local share, and Davis said 80% federal funding and 20% local money is a pretty good rule of thumb.
The 41st Street project instead has a maximum federal dollar amount that will require a greater share of local money.
Also on the waiting list is the rehabilitation of 113th West Avenue from Oklahoma 51 to 41st Street. Davis said that entire mile of roadway will be widened to three lanes.
“It will have curbs and gutters, storm sewers, a sidewalk on one side, … the whole shooting match,” he said.