Download the new podcast about the 1977 Girl Scout murders in Oklahoma

Girl Scout murders

Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse

Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles

Chapter 1: "Darkness" - The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders

Chapter 2: "I Wanted Her Home" - The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders

The Tulsa World spent a year producing a six-part narrative on what remains perhaps the state’s most infamous cold case: the unsolved murders of three girls — Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse — at a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove 40 years ago.

Arrested after an intense manhunt, Gene Leroy Hart, who was charged with the crimes, was ultimately acquitted after a sensational trial. The series examines the details of what happened and the lingering effects on those who survived.

Tulsa World’s Tim Stanley talks about his experiences reporting the series so many decades after the initial crime in “Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles,” a six-part series in a new podcast from Lee Enterprises, the owner of the Sand Springs Leader and the Tulsa World.

“Despite no direct connection to the story — indeed, having not even heard of it until decades later when I moved to Oklahoma — I, too, found myself changed forever,” Stanley said about the series.

You can subscribe to “Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles” on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever podcasts can be found.

