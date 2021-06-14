Donations sought to send Sand Springs students to Junior Achievement's BizTown

Local churches, businesses and community groups are being asked to help some Sand Springs Public Schools students get back to normal next year, and the organizer of the campaign means business.

Literally.

Brian Jackson, a Sand Springs city councilor who is the development manager for Junior Achievement of Oklahoma, is hoping to raise the funds for 351 students from the upper grades at five Sand Springs elementary schools to attend Junior Achievement’s BizTown program during the next school year.

Although the program costs $60 per participant, Jackson said JA funds half of that and asks participating school districts to fund the remaining half.

That’s why donations to the campaign are actually made out to Sand Springs Public Schools, not to Junior Achievement.

“This is the one program we do with a cost. The other 20 or so programs are paid for through fundraising, mostly from the business community,” he said. "But for this one, we have always asked the school districts to meet us halfway.”

About 20% of the $10,350 needed has been raised, Jackson said, adding that four local churches already have stepped up: CrossPoint, First Presbyterian, HillSpring and Mission Christian.