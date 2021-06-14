Donations sought to send Sand Springs students to Junior Achievement's BizTown

Local churches, businesses and community groups are being asked to help some Sand Springs Public Schools students get back to normal next year, and the organizer of the campaign means business.
Literally.
Brian Jackson, a Sand Springs city councilor who is the development manager for Junior Achievement of Oklahoma, is hoping to raise the funds for 351 students from the upper grades at five Sand Springs elementary schools to attend Junior Achievement’s BizTown program during the next school year.
Although the program costs $60 per participant, Jackson said JA funds half of that and asks participating school districts to fund the remaining half.
That’s why donations to the campaign are actually made out to Sand Springs Public Schools, not to Junior Achievement.
“This is the one program we do with a cost. The other 20 or so programs are paid for through fundraising, mostly from the business community,” he said. "But for this one, we have always asked the school districts to meet us halfway.”
About 20% of the $10,350 needed has been raised, Jackson said, adding that four local churches already have stepped up: CrossPoint, First Presbyterian, HillSpring and Mission Christian.
Jackson — a 2002 graduate of Charles Page High School — and his family will cover the cost for his daughter’s fifth-grade class at Limestone Elementary School to attend JA BizTown.
The other elementary schools that will participate are Angus Valley, Garfield, Northwoods and Pratt.
The JA BizTown experience begins in the classroom, where a teacher uses a four-week curriculum that encompasses financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.
The in-class learning is followed by a daylong visit to the 6,500-square-foot JA BizTown facility in Tulsa. The fully interactive simulated town experience allows students to put into practice the rights and responsibilities of their JA BizTown citizenship as they become the workers, consumers, entrepreneurs and leaders of their own community.
Jackson said JA BizTown participants also learn about philanthropy.
One of the 14 businesses in JA BizTown is the Schusterman Center, sponsored by Schusterman Family Philanthropies. There, a student director is responsible for overseeing giving in JA BizTown.
More than 2,000 Sand Springs students have participated in JA BizTown during the past 14 years.
Jackson wants to make sure the tradition continues.
“We’re really targeting June as the work time to raise the money,” he said, adding that he hopes to present the last check to Sand Springs Public Schools in July.
“This is a good, earnest start,” he said. “I feel confident that we’ll be successful.”
For more information about how to contribute to the campaign, contact Jackson at 918-663-2156 or bjackson@jaok.org.
Pratt Elementary School counselor Mindy Lee, meanwhile, was one of several northeastern Oklahoma educators to be honored last week — on behalf of educators everywhere — at “Inspiring Tomorrows,” a Junior Achievement virtual event and fundraiser.
Lee specifically was honored for her determination to ensure that her 70-plus fifth-grade students at Pratt last year didn’t miss out on BizTown’s benefits despite COVID-19, even though the program had to be offered virtually.
Lee said the BizTown experience helps students understand the link between the classroom and the workforce — a lesson that wasn’t lost during the pandemic.
“I think it’s really incredible that we have the capability of going into the homes and reaching the kids, even though we’re not face to face,” she said during the virtual event last week. “I think that’s just cool."
In previous years, the spring fundraising event was called Tulsa Tycoons, and the honorees were business leaders.
“But this year,” Jackson said, “we found it very fitting that we needed to switch and honor educators — teachers and administrators who are making school possible.”