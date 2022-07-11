 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donations sought for 'welcome packs' for new Sand Springs teachers

Like many school districts, Sand Springs Public Schools is expecting an unusually large number of new teachers this coming school year.

That means more community generosity is needed to fully outfit the “welcome packs” that, for the past six years, have been given to the district’s new teachers.

The packs include gift cards for goods or services, restaurant gift certificates and other gift items.

Over the past six years, more than $25,000 in contributions has been received for the effort. Last year, nearly two dozen local and area merchants, restaurants and other entities donated to the cause.

More than 30 new teachers will be receiving the welcome packs at the August luncheon meeting of the Rotary Club of Sand Springs.

To contribute items for this year’s gift packs or to confirm that you will be a returning contributor, or for more information, email brianmjackson82@gmail.com before July 29.

