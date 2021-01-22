Documentary gives Sand Springs astronaut and Skylab space station the credit they deserve (copy)

Their accomplishments, however, are often overshadowed by the Apollo moon missions that came before it and the Space Shuttle that came afterward, said film director Dwight Steven-Boniecki.

“Skylab doesn’t get the credit it deserves,” Steven-Boniecki told the Pogue family Thursday, speaking during a video conference between Germany and the Tulsa planetarium. “I want to change that, and I know you do, too.”

The Air and Space Museum’s exhibits include three of Pogue’s space suits along with other artifacts from his career with NASA. He died in 1984, but this Saturday would have been his 91st birthday.

Pogue, born in Okemah, attended elementary and high school in Sand Springs. The municipal airport in Sand Springs is named in his honor.

He wrote five books, including “Space Trivia” and “How Do You Go to the Bathroom in Space,” and devoted much of his life to teaching young people about the space program, his sister said. The documentary and museum exhibit will carry on that work, Prentice said.

“He would be thrilled,” she said.