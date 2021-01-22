Documentary gives Sand Springs astronaut and Skylab space station the credit they deserve (copy)

Back on Earth after what was then the longest human spaceflight in history, William “Bill” Pogue remarked on the autumn foliage around his house.
“It’s so beautiful,” he told his sister, Betty Pogue Prentice.
“Really?” Prentice asked, rather shocked. “After all you’ve seen, you think the leaves are impressive?”
If anything, her brother’s long stay in orbit made him appreciate simple pleasures even more, she said.
“He told us they spent a lot of time just looking out the window and watching the Earth,” she said Thursday.
The Oklahoma native flew 84 days aboard Skylab in 1973 and ’74, marking the last time astronauts used the space station before it crashed back to Earth.
Several of Pogue’s family members attended a private screening last week of the award-winning documentary “Searching for Skylab,” which made its public debut Friday at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium.
The film not only explores the creation and ultimate destruction of the first U.S. space station but offers a very personal view of life aboard the spacecraft. Paving the way for longer space missions in the future, Pogue and other crew members experimented with ways to shower, prepare food and maintain muscle density during prolonged periods of zero gravity.
Their accomplishments, however, are often overshadowed by the Apollo moon missions that came before it and the Space Shuttle that came afterward, said film director Dwight Steven-Boniecki.
“Skylab doesn’t get the credit it deserves,” Steven-Boniecki told the Pogue family Thursday, speaking during a video conference between Germany and the Tulsa planetarium. “I want to change that, and I know you do, too.”
The Air and Space Museum’s exhibits include three of Pogue’s space suits along with other artifacts from his career with NASA. He died in 1984, but this Saturday would have been his 91st birthday.
Pogue, born in Okemah, attended elementary and high school in Sand Springs. The municipal airport in Sand Springs is named in his honor.
He wrote five books, including “Space Trivia” and “How Do You Go to the Bathroom in Space,” and devoted much of his life to teaching young people about the space program, his sister said. The documentary and museum exhibit will carry on that work, Prentice said.
“He would be thrilled,” she said.
“Searching For Skylab” will be shown at 2 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through April 3 at the Bertelsmeyer Planetarium located at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum, 3624 N. 74th East Ave.
