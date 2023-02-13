Related content Preserving history: Desegregation documentary keeps Sand Springs story alive

The Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum will host the premier on Saturday of a new documentary detailing the desegregation of Sand Springs’ schools.

“When Desegregation Came to Sand Springs” is a half-hour documentary film produced by James “Jim” Russell, an author, educator and social activist who, as a young white man, not only had a front-row seat to the 1964 desegregation of Charles Page High School but also played a role in making it happen.

Admission to Saturday’s showing, which will begin at 11 a.m., is free. The museum is at 9 E. Broadway St.

In recent years, a group of Charles Page alumni came together to have a plaque installed at the high school to commemorate its desegregation. The plaque was installed in January 2022, and a dedication event was held in June at the school.

More than 100 people turned out to dedicate the plaque, a gift from the Charles Page High School classes of 1965, 1966 and 1967.

‘’The film, which was spurred in part by the plaque effort, is narrated by one of the nine Black students who helped desegregate Charles Page, Betty Towns Jackson.

Featured video: When Desegregation Came to Sand Springs