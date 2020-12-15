Do you recognize the man who burglarized near-by Sassy's early Wednesday morning? Police could use your help

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for tips following a burglary at near-by business Tuesday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., a white male used a sledge hammer to bust through a wall at Sassy’s, located on the 6500 block of Charles Page Blvd. The man first went through the office area of the business where he stole several items. He returned approximately 50 minutes later and began breaking glass in the display cases, then took vapes and E-cigs before leaving the business.

The man was wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt with the word “King” on it. In the first video, he is wearing a blue jacket. In the second, the man is wearing a flannel shirt.

TCSO reported the break-in total $2,000 between stolen inventory and damages.

Any person with information about the burglary is asked to call 918-596-5601 or call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

