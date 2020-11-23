"Discover Oklahoma" features Sand Springs' business in latest show

Sand Springs’ own OkieSpice and Trade Co. once again made a statewide television appearance.

The downtown store, owned by Steve and Kim Zieg, was featured on “Discover Oklahoma.” Originally filmed back in September, the segment aired Sunday afternoon on KTUL channel 8.

Hosted by former Tulsa meteorologist Julie Chin, “Discover Oklahoma” has been featuring local businesses and destination shops around the state for 25 years and is regarded by many as Oklahoma’s official travel and tourism show.

The segment touched on the store’s wide variety of spices, flavors and comprehensive collection of kitchen, cooking and snack needs for the home. “Discover Oklahoma” also spotlighted the store’s recent venture into cheese-making, which began earlier this year.

“They’re so much fun to interact with,” Kim said of the show. “They were supposed to come in July but we had the flooding and they were able to come back in September. We were fortunate they were able to come back out in time. We’re hoping to get a good bump off of it.”

Kim and a trio of OkieSpice customers were interviewed for the segment.