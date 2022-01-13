'Devastating report' shows alarming increase in COVID-19 infections

In what Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter called a “devastating report,” state Health Department data show that COVID infections across the Tulsa area increased alarmingly in the past week, rising by more than 2,200 cases to more than 11,200 total active infections.
The data, released Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and shared by Carter’s office, show that Sand Springs hit a historic high of 399 current infections, up 192 cases from the 207 infections reported one week prior.
The city’s previous high COVID-19 infection total had been 364.
Speaking to city councilors at their meeting Wednesday morning, Carter also addressed the seeming implausibility of the state’s continued reports of no new deaths in Sand Springs.
“This will be our sixth week without any deaths being indicated” by the state’s data, he said.
The city’s pandemic death toll has stood at 109 since the first of December, the data indicate.
“We’ve seen in the past where the state has had to do a correction, so I caution that that’s not necessarily the case,” Carter said. “We’ve seen in the past where they’ve done a mass of catch-up.
“So my hope is that we haven’t had any deaths,” he said, “but my belief is probably different. Statistically, we should have had some deaths.”
According to the state data released Wednesday, 17 deaths were reported in 10 Tulsa-area municipalities in the past week, with eight of those coming in the city of Tulsa.
Four deaths were ascribed to Broken Arrow, with two deaths being reported for Owasso and one each for Sapulpa, Glenpool and Skiatook.
For the second week in a row — as the more highly transmissible omicron variant sweeps across the state and country — infections were on the rise in every single community in the Tulsa metro area, data show.
“Every city saw dramatic increases in cases,” Carter told the council. “So this is not endemic to Sand Springs.”
Every municipality in the metro area reported current infection rates greater than 1%. Three cities — Broken Arrow, Skiatook and Sand Springs — reported infection rates greater than 2%, and in Collinsville, the infection rate is 3.13%.
That means that three of every 100 people in Collinsville, a town of a little more than 7,000 people, have COVID-19 at present.
But Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, previously told journalists that the reported case numbers are a “gross underestimation” of how many people are actually infected in the community because not all test results are reported to the state.
For example, the results of home tests are not recorded anywhere.
A better conservative estimate would be to triple the official infection count, Bratzler suggested.
“You just have to assume in any setting where you’re around people — particularly people you don’t know — that some of those people will be infected and take appropriate precautions,” he said.
Collinsville, Skiatook and Sand Springs continue to lead the area in total infection rate, which is the percentage of residents who have ever had COVID-19.
Sand Springs’ total infection rate topped 30% last week, but that’s still only half of the 61% infection rate reported in Collinsville, the only town in the metro area where more than half the residents have been infected with COVID.
In Skiatook, the total infection rate is 38%.
But it’s what to do about all those infections that continues to stymie local officials.
“I think we’re really past debates,” Carter said. “People have drawn lines of where they are on the situation.
“It is an individual decision, and there will be individuals who will have consequences, and I hate that,” he said. “We’ve lost people that are near and dear to us, and I would hate to see that happen again.”
Carter told councilors Wednesday that the place for action rests with people, not the government.
“I don’t think that there’s any appetite — nor do I think that the numbers back up — for us to do mandatory masks of our citizens or any shutdowns of businesses,” he said.
“I do think there’s room for individuals to do some things.
“I think we’re taking the steps that we can at this time,” he added. “We continue to encourage people to get vaccinated.”
Carter said he subscribes to a theory which suggests that everyone is going to get COVID-19 eventually.
“How you react to that — whether you make it through — is based a lot on your actions,” he said.
“I want to stress again: Vaccinations are not to keep you from getting it. It’s to make sure that you make it through that situation.”
Health officials continue to say vaccination against the virus that causes COVID-19 is far and away the best prevention against serious illness, hospitalization and death.
But there are proven ways to prevent contracting and spreading the virus regardless of vaccination status, they say, including wearing a mask indoors in public and/or when unable to socially distance from others; keeping a safe distance from other people whenever possible; and washing your hands with soap or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer regularly.