'Devastating report' shows alarming increase in COVID-19 infections

Carter told councilors Wednesday that the place for action rests with people, not the government.

“I don’t think that there’s any appetite — nor do I think that the numbers back up — for us to do mandatory masks of our citizens or any shutdowns of businesses,” he said.

“I do think there’s room for individuals to do some things.

“I think we’re taking the steps that we can at this time,” he added. “We continue to encourage people to get vaccinated.”

Carter said he subscribes to a theory which suggests that everyone is going to get COVID-19 eventually.

“How you react to that — whether you make it through — is based a lot on your actions,” he said.

“I want to stress again: Vaccinations are not to keep you from getting it. It’s to make sure that you make it through that situation.”

Health officials continue to say vaccination against the virus that causes COVID-19 is far and away the best prevention against serious illness, hospitalization and death.