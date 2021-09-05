Dentist Steven Fooshee sinks his teeth into a new gig: retirement

One of Sand Springs’ longest-practicing dentists is retiring, and there are smiles all around.
It’s not that Dr. Steven Fooshee’s patients are happy to see him go; they just have great smiles, thanks to good dental care.
But after 44 years in dentistry — all of it in Sand Springs; all of it in the same block on East Broadway Street, in fact — Fooshee said it is time to do something different.
“What I’m going to miss is the people,” he said on Monday, Aug. 30, his last day on the job. “I’m not going to miss doing dentistry. I’m going to miss the people.”
The people likely will miss the dentist and his dentistry, however, his staff said.
Hygienist Kelly Zillner, who has worked for Fooshee for 19 years, said he “is probably the best dentist I’ve worked with — does the best dentistry I’ve seen.”
“He has always had a really good reputation for his dentistry,” she said.
Fooshee’s professional reputation has followed him through several office moves in his career, although he never went very far.
He bought the dental practice of Dr. Clyde Boyd Jr. in June 1977 at 110 E. Broadway St. before later moving to 115 E. Broadway St., where he and Dr. Tom Shanks remodeled the original Salvation Army building.
Finally, Fooshee bought the practice at 135 E. Broadway from Dr. Ray Trimble Jr., who retired at age 81.
Although he has remodeled and added on to the structure, today called Broadway Dental Arts, he’s remained there ever since.
Fooshee also has made a reputation for himself as a diehard supporter of all things Sand Springs, serving as chairman of Main Street Sand Springs under then-City Manager Loy Calhoun.
He also has been a troop leader for Boy Scouts Troop 507 and a lay leader at Sand Springs United Methodist Church, and somewhere along the way, he found time to raise a family in the city.
“It’s been great,” Fooshee said. “I have loved this community, and I’ve had a whole lot of fun doing this.”
But “it’s time to do something else. It’s time for a different season,” he said, noting that he will be 69 soon.
“I’m going to get to teach,” he said. “I’m going to be teaching laser dentistry,” which he has been doing in his practice for 21 years.
Fooshee actually has been teaching laser dentistry for a private company for 14 months, but the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the classroom online.
“Every other month we’ve done a class for about 70 to 80 dentists and hygienists online, and it’s not easy to teach laser concepts online,” he said.
On Sept. 17, he’ll step in front of a live classroom in St. Louis to teach a hands-on course to about 150 dentists and hygienists.
Fooshee is quick to note that his teaching “commitment is four days a month — and it’s very flexible.”
Still, education has long been a part of Fooshee’s dental career. It’s what he cites as one of the greatest advancements in dentistry since his early days in the field.
“Especially in this community — I think probably in all communities — it’s the level of dental education and a big decrease in dental disease,” he said. “I would see children with unbelievably bombed-out mouths on a routine basis, but not now. It’s few and far between now.”
People go to the dentist today who perhaps would not have in the past, he said, and “one reason is because it’s gotten so much better.”
Fooshee said that “one of the reasons I got my first hard-tissue laser that will cut on teeth is to be able to do dentistry without anesthetic.”
“It’s pretty amazing to not have to get a kid numb, because the laser will actually numb the tooth” for several minutes.
But in that length of time, he said, he is able to clean out the tooth and fill it.
“And the patient walks out and can go eat lunch because they’re not numb,” he said.
Laser dentistry has been around for 25 years, Fooshee said, “so it’s not new, but it is advanced.”
“That’s what I think is the future” of dentistry, he said. “I’m developing a course specifically on that.”
And after that?
“Then I’ll transition from that into complete and full retirement,” he said. “Then I can play golf and travel — or play golf while I travel.”
Patients need not fear that the practice is closing, however.
Dr. Carlie Wager, who joined the practice about a year ago, will stay on with the office’s staff of 11 to meet the needs of the roughly 3,000 active patients.
Party planned
Meanwhile, a public retirement party for Fooshee is planned for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, in the Case Community Center gymnasium.
Everyone is invited to stop in for a quick hello or stay for a while and enjoy refreshments, Zillner said.