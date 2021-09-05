Dentist Steven Fooshee sinks his teeth into a new gig: retirement

On Sept. 17, he’ll step in front of a live classroom in St. Louis to teach a hands-on course to about 150 dentists and hygienists.

Fooshee is quick to note that his teaching “commitment is four days a month — and it’s very flexible.”

Still, education has long been a part of Fooshee’s dental career. It’s what he cites as one of the greatest advancements in dentistry since his early days in the field.

“Especially in this community — I think probably in all communities — it’s the level of dental education and a big decrease in dental disease,” he said. “I would see children with unbelievably bombed-out mouths on a routine basis, but not now. It’s few and far between now.”

People go to the dentist today who perhaps would not have in the past, he said, and “one reason is because it’s gotten so much better.”

Fooshee said that “one of the reasons I got my first hard-tissue laser that will cut on teeth is to be able to do dentistry without anesthetic.”

“It’s pretty amazing to not have to get a kid numb, because the laser will actually numb the tooth” for several minutes.

But in that length of time, he said, he is able to clean out the tooth and fill it.