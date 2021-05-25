Decoration Day: Memorial Day tradition endures

And now that my own family has expanded, my cemetery trips take me far beyond those plots near Barnsdall and the ones in Sand Springs, where my mother and paternal grandparents and great-grandparents are buried, to graves in Ada and Morris, as well as to plots in towns I had never heard of — Pontotoc and Wapanucka.

I don’t see this annual trek so much as obligation but as opportunity — a chance to relive precious memories and reflect on loved ones I haven’t seen in years. It’s like a family reunion, only without the greasy fried chicken and warm potato salad.

I realize how many of the stories I know about long-lost relatives were told to me in cemeteries.

It was in a cemetery where I learned that my mother had once had seven siblings, not just the five I knew. Two babies died young — one was a few hours old, one a few days old.

It was in a cemetery that I learned how my paternal grandfather had died — he had a heart attack in a car that my uncle was driving — and how that altered my then-nonexistent life: My parents and older sister were living in Denver at the time, and they moved back here to help my grandmother.