Decoration Day: Memorial Day tradition endures

Writers often cringe when forced to look back upon things they wrote years ago.
I imagine it’s akin to how a painter might feel looking at something she drew in kindergarten. Yet even the painter probably could find something to appreciate in her primitive, childhood effort.
I wrote the following column 14 years ago. It was published May 28, 2007, on the Tulsa World’s Local page, at a time when we had a “Monday column” written by any staff member who could be coerced into producing something for the weekly spot. I was a copy editor at the newspaper then, so I didn’t get many opportunities to write. When I did, I took them.
When I read this column now, I see things I would change if I were writing it today. Not just factual things, although there are some of those.
I’d want to include the addition of my mother-in-law and other uncles, aunts and even cousins who have died since it was originally published.
I’d like to update it to reflect that I have since “refound” the graves of my mother’s baby siblings after a number of years since her death when they were lost to me.
I’d begrudgingly acknowledge that I’m no longer 38.
And I’d also change the occasional turn of phrase, some punctuation … really nerdy stuff.
But I will never regret what it says.
Memorial Day is still one of my favorite holidays, perhaps increasingly so as I age. Perhaps increasingly so as these cemeteries fill with people I love and miss.
Since this column was first published, my sister has begun to accompany us on the annual trek most years, at least on the part of it that involves relatives of hers. It seemed strange to go without her last year because of the pandemic.
And this year, I’m hoping that my 92-year-old father will join the three of us for the outing, now that we’re all fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
I am fortunate to have married someone equally committed to and enthusiastic about cemetery duty, so I suspect we will be making these important, meaningful, nostalgic — and fun — trips for as long as our health holds out.
As long as our health holds out?
What a strange thing to say when you’re only 38. I mean 52.—
Ah, Memorial Day.
Time to grab the gear, make sure we have enough sodas and tunes for the car trip, and head out to — the cemeteries.
I know that at age 38 I’m a bit young to have this tradition. Most of my contemporaries are thinking of the lake or camping out or, at the very least, having an extra day to work in the yard.
But I grew up marking Memorial Day — or, as it was once called, Decoration Day — at cemeteries. Most years there were so many cemeteries to tend to that more than one day was needed.
It’s not something you can rush, you know.
Each grave has its own challenges. At some, you’ll need a long screwdriver or other implement to poke a deep hole in the dry ground, lest your flowers be torn asunder at the first sign of an Oklahoma wind.
At other graves, Styrofoam blocks and needle-nose pliers or wire cutters are required to secure the memorial.
When I was young, it was my self-appointed “job” at my maternal grandmother’s grave to clean a tiny ceramic lamb that watched over her final resting place.
Who knows where the lamb came from — it probably was on one of the floral arrangements placed on her grave after her funeral.
But every year, as my parents set about removing the old, faded flowers and replacing them with bright, crisp new ones, I got a tissue, dipped it in the water in the ice chest and buffed up the little lamb.
The lamb is long gone now, probably thrown to kingdom come by some rare lawn mower in this very, very rural cemetery.
But that’s OK, because I have graduated to flower duty, and that takes time now that my grandmother has been joined in that family plot by my grandfather, an uncle and an aunt.
And now that my own family has expanded, my cemetery trips take me far beyond those plots near Barnsdall and the ones in Sand Springs, where my mother and paternal grandparents and great-grandparents are buried, to graves in Ada and Morris, as well as to plots in towns I had never heard of — Pontotoc and Wapanucka.
I don’t see this annual trek so much as obligation but as opportunity — a chance to relive precious memories and reflect on loved ones I haven’t seen in years. It’s like a family reunion, only without the greasy fried chicken and warm potato salad.
I realize how many of the stories I know about long-lost relatives were told to me in cemeteries.
It was in a cemetery where I learned that my mother had once had seven siblings, not just the five I knew. Two babies died young — one was a few hours old, one a few days old.
It was in a cemetery that I learned how my paternal grandfather had died — he had a heart attack in a car that my uncle was driving — and how that altered my then-nonexistent life: My parents and older sister were living in Denver at the time, and they moved back here to help my grandmother.
And it was in a cemetery that I first heard this funny story about a friend who is buried mere feet from my mother: Two couples were going out for the evening. As one woman struggled to button her coat against the wind, our friend Kenneth was standing ahead of her with his coat spread wide-open, probably looking very much like a flasher. Another person in the party asked him what he was doing, and he replied, “Just breakin’ wind!”
Not all the stories told in cemeteries are somber, and not every visit is revealing.
Still, I like to go. The dead do tell tales, and someone needs to be listening.