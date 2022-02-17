Death of Sand Springs woman who helped man who fell into Sapulpa lake is being investigated

A Sand Springs woman who died after trying to help a man who’d fallen into a lake is being hailed as a hero, and the state Medical Examiner’s Office is trying to determine why she died.

Dana Cothran, 55, was fishing at Sahoma Lake in Sapulpa on Friday afternoon when a nearby fisherman stumbled and fell into the lake, witnesses told reporters.

Cothran yelled at others for help and then jumped into the lake after the man, according to the witnesses.

She and others were able to get the man out of the water, as well as Cothran herself, and he walked away with only a cut on his hand, witnesses said.

But shortly after getting out of the lake, Cothran collapsed, they said.

Kerry Harlin, a support services administrator and public information officer for Creek County EMS, said the ambulance service had been called to attend to the man who had fallen in the lake, but that man had left by the time the ambulance crew arrived.

Instead, the medics assisted Cothran and transported her to a Tulsa hospital, Harlin said.