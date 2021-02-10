'Dearest Darling Dickie': Sand Springs collector's typewriter passion keys up love-note mystery

Not all love stories end with happily ever after.
Likewise, not all mysteries are solved.
Sand Springs resident John Walblay seems to have a bit of both on his hands.
Walblay, the night editor at the Tulsa World, where he has worked for nearly 23 years, has what some people might consider an unusual hobby: He collects typewriters. Not the electric ones, mind you, but the tried-and-true manual variety.
A recent acquisition came with more than a fine finish or a rare pedigree. It came with a note:
“Dearest Darling Dickie,
“Since the first day of school I have admired you. If you had turned your head to the left or right we would have met and our groping hands might have clasped. Your sparkling eyes have filled me with desire and set my heart on fire. Whymy love can we not be one? I’ll share all your sorrows and cares. At night when I kneel by my bedside I’ll remember you in my prayers. Until that moment we meet and our voices speak words of love ***
“Your secret admirer.”
That’s some pretty heady stuff.
Walblay can only speculate about the author and why the missive never made it out of the machine.
“I assume it was a young person who typed it; I assume it was a girl,” he said. “Like anybody might be, I assume they might have become timid about sending that.
“I’m not sure why they didn’t send it, but they did keep it, which was kind of strange,” he said.
“I guess it meant something. Either it got left there absentmindedly, or maybe they really did want to send it. I don’t know.”
Walblay didn’t know that the letter was in the case when he bought it at a Tulsa flea market last year from a seller who he thinks bought it from someone who was cleaning out a house, locally, he assumes.
He said he paid $50 – “more than I usually pay.”
“I’m kind of a cheapskate as far as that goes because I have so many,” Walblay said. “I usually pay around $20.”
But this was an Olympia typewriter from the mid-1950s. Its gold trim is possibly actual gold plating.
The German-made machine is one of the better brands – very sturdy, he said – so $50 didn’t seem like a bad price at all.
“Real typewriter collectors would pay that in a heartbeat,” Walblay said. “Some people online pay $200 to $300 dollars, but I don’t.
“I’m not a serious one like a lot of people,” he said. “They have real high-dollar collections – old ones that are rare.”
Walblay might have a hard time convincing some people that he’s not a serious collector. He’s amassed typewriters for only three to four years, sure, but he estimates that he owns more than 100 already.
He said he hadn’t been collecting very long but kept coming across sellers who had one particular machine he liked, and when he would go to buy it, they would say: “Well, I’ve got a bunch more. Do you want those, too?”
He did, of course.
Including the time he went to buy one typewriter and came home with 11.
Walblay said he keeps his typewriters “all over the house,” but on the plus side for his wife and children, “I can’t complain about anyone else’s junk because I have all these typewriters all over the place.”
“I should have collected cufflinks or something,” he said.
“It’s strange – outside of collecting baseball cards when I was a kid, I never really collected anything.”
More evidence disputing his claim of being not a serious collector comes from Walblay’s interaction with a Facebook page for antique-typewriter collectors that has several thousand members across the world.
“You would be surprised at how many people collect typewriters,” he said. “My kids kind of roll their eyes at me and make fun, but I point out to them that some of the greatest authors still use typewriters.”
“Tom Hanks is a typewriter collector, and he’s got a couple hundred typewriters.”
Walblay is amused occasionally by the more-devoted collectors’ passions.
“There’s a mentality on the typewriter collectors page that you need to keep them because so many people throw them away” or “deface” them by making jewelry and other items out of their keys.
“It’s like a cardinal sin,” he said. “They get a little crazy about their typewriters.”
But one person’s craziness is just another person’s hobby, right?
Walblay’s hobby has given him a varied collection.
Although his newest machines are only 50 years old or so, “I’ve got some that are probably from the 1890s. I’ve got one that has two banks of keys because there’s no shift” function, he said, explaining that early typewriters had one key for each character.
“Those are in pretty rough shape, and I don’t generally use those,” he said. “I’ll get to refurbishing them someday.”
But he often uses others in his collection.
“I write letters to relatives – my dad was a big letter writer – old friends and strangers and a few sick people,” he said.
“I’ve written to old veterans and people hitting 100 that have had letters requested for them.”
Walblay said the “typewriter people” on Facebook often post requests for such letters.
“There was a guy I wrote to who lived in a nursing home and someone had requested letters for him because he always loved getting mail and stopped getting mail when he moved to a nursing home,” he said.
Another request for letters for a sick person showed up on an alumni page for Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where Walblay attended college.
Walblay also has given five of his typewriters to his wife, Marsha Walblay, for safekeeping in her classroom at Holmes Park Elementary School in Sapulpa.
“The kids always want her to get out the ‘typers,’” he said.
Walblay’s most prized typewriter might actually be two. Both Royal Model P typewriters, “they’re not rare, but they’re scarce,” he said.
“The red one is a 1930, which is the year my dad was born. And I have a blue one just like it that was made in 1931, the year my mom was born.”
“They’re not valuable or anything,” Walblay said, but as both of his parents are deceased, they represent a special connection for him.
Walblay was long fascinated by the old pictures lining the halls at the Tulsa World showing newsrooms of yore, complete with ancient typewriters on which the day’s news was tapped out. But his first collector typewriter – a 1950s Royal – was given to him by his parents as part of a load of hand-me-down furniture.
Like a lot of collectors, serious or not, Walblay does more than simply admire his acquisitions from a distance. He fixes them up.
“You can’t really find a typewriter repairman anymore,” he lamented. “You have to figure it out yourself.”
“Some people will think it doesn’t work, but really, it’s just dirty,” he said. “The keys are gunked up and stuff.”
He said he knows of a place in Tulsa that does limited work, but he’s not aware of any others in Oklahoma.
“There is one in St. Louis, and I’ve stopped by his shop,” he said. “I think it must take months to get a typewriter repaired there, because he just had stacks and stacks of typewriters with tags on them saying what was wrong.”
Besides the typewriters he buys for his own collection, Walblay also will buy machines that he thinks he can flip and resell – “if it’s one I think I can make a buck on to support my habit.”
He primarily buys portable models, which usually come in cases, a feature that has protected them over the years and generally left them in better shape than desktop models.
Walblay buys ribbon in bulk, and each typewriter he sells gets a new ribbon and a test drive before it goes on the market.
He said he’s sold probably 10-15 typewriters.
But he bought the Olympia – the one with the love note – not to resell. He wanted it. Lots of typewriter manufacturers began using cheaper materials and plastic parts in the 1960s and ’70s, but not Olympia.
Walblay said he doesn’t plan to do anything with the mystery note, saying he’ll keep it in the case, just like he got it.
But still, he marvels at the note’s existence.
“You might find some paper, sometimes, or a manual if you’re lucky,” he said. “I’ve found a couple of pages of fiction that people maybe attempted and then gave up on.
“But not anything like this.”
