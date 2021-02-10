'Dearest Darling Dickie': Sand Springs collector's typewriter passion keys up love-note mystery

Walblay might have a hard time convincing some people that he’s not a serious collector. He’s amassed typewriters for only three to four years, sure, but he estimates that he owns more than 100 already.

He said he hadn’t been collecting very long but kept coming across sellers who had one particular machine he liked, and when he would go to buy it, they would say: “Well, I’ve got a bunch more. Do you want those, too?”

He did, of course.

Including the time he went to buy one typewriter and came home with 11.

Walblay said he keeps his typewriters “all over the house,” but on the plus side for his wife and children, “I can’t complain about anyone else’s junk because I have all these typewriters all over the place.”

“I should have collected cufflinks or something,” he said.

“It’s strange – outside of collecting baseball cards when I was a kid, I never really collected anything.”

More evidence disputing his claim of being not a serious collector comes from Walblay’s interaction with a Facebook page for antique-typewriter collectors that has several thousand members across the world.