Deadlines needn't be scary: Register now for Boo at Case Park boooo-th space

Don’t be frightened, but only one week remains to register for vendor and Trunk or Treat space at this year’s Boo at Case Park.

Registration forms are due Thursday, Oct. 26, for the annual event, which regularly draws thousands of children and their families to the park for an afternoon of fun, candy, games, candy and costume contests.

And did we mention candy?

Boo at Case Park will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

A costume contest with multiple categories based on age will start at 3:30 p.m. with the costumed pet category, followed by the toddler age group and continuing through the teens and adult categories. Awards and prizes will be given.

Organizers say they’re expecting 30 to 40 vendors, who are asked to bring 3,000 pieces of candy or more to hand out during the event, but additional vendors and Trunk or Treat participants are always welcome.

Booth space is free, although the Local Church Network does request donations, which go toward its annual fundraiser of providing $50 Christmas gift cards for all Sand Springs police officers and firefighters.

Businesses, organizations and individuals are asked to consider making a contribution to help show a token of appreciation to the community’s emergency personnel.

Checks can be made out to the Sand Springs Ministerial Alliance and submitted with the booth space application or mailed to HillSpring Church, 8801 W. 41st St., Sand Springs, OK 74063.

The application for vendors can be found here: bit.ly/BooAtCasePark2022.

For more information about Boo at Case Park, contact Matt Barnett at matt.barnett@hillspring.tv or go online to facebook.com/booatcasepark.