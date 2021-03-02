Deadlines approaching fast for Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute

OKLAHOMA CITY — For nearly 45 years, auditioning for the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain has been a rite of passage for talented young actors, singers, writers, dancers, visual artists, filmmakers, musicians and photographers. This year's audition process is being conducted entirely online due to the pandemic. The program will still be held in person this summer, but one month later than normal, July 10-25. As the state's Official School of the Arts, every student accepted to OSAI receives a full scholarship to attend. Those interested in auditioning should visit apply.oaiquartz.org. All audition materials must be submitted by early March.

Widely known as Oklahoma's premier opportunity for aspiring artists, the Summer Arts Institute provides an experience far beyond that of an ordinary arts camp. Renowned teaching artists from across the country travel to Quartz Mountain, where they provide advanced, college-level training and mentorship to the students in one of eight artistic disciplines: acting, chorus, creative writing, dance, drawing & painting, film & video, orchestra or photography. Its multidisciplinary structure sets the institute apart, allowing students both intense study in their chosen discipline and new exposure to unfamiliar art forms.