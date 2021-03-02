Deadlines approaching fast for Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute

OKLAHOMA CITY — For nearly 45 years, auditioning for the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain has been a rite of passage for talented young actors, singers, writers, dancers, visual artists, filmmakers, musicians and photographers. This year's audition process is being conducted entirely online due to the pandemic. The program will still be held in person this summer, but one month later than normal, July 10-25. As the state's Official School of the Arts, every student accepted to OSAI receives a full scholarship to attend. Those interested in auditioning should visit apply.oaiquartz.org. All audition materials must be submitted by early March.
Widely known as Oklahoma's premier opportunity for aspiring artists, the Summer Arts Institute provides an experience far beyond that of an ordinary arts camp. Renowned teaching artists from across the country travel to Quartz Mountain, where they provide advanced, college-level training and mentorship to the students in one of eight artistic disciplines: acting, chorus, creative writing, dance, drawing & painting, film & video, orchestra or photography. Its multidisciplinary structure sets the institute apart, allowing students both intense study in their chosen discipline and new exposure to unfamiliar art forms.
Although the cost of a program of this magnitude is steep, every student accepted to the institute receives a full scholarship to attend. The state Department of Education, the Oklahoma Arts Council and numerous private foundations underwrite the program costs to ensure that OSAI is within reach of every talented student, regardless of their financial means.
Partial audition information for each discipline is listed below. Detailed application instructions are listed on the Oklahoma Arts Institute website.
First, students must submit a general online application and then submit their discipline-specific audition materials by the deadline listed at oaiquartz.org/OSAI.
ACTING: Applicants must upload a video of themselves performing two contrasting monologues from published plays by March 15 at 11:59 pm CST. See the full guidelines at oaiquartz.org/disciplines/acting.
CHORUS: Applicants must upload a video of themselves singing two pieces listed on the OAI website by March 15 at 11:59 pm CST. See the full guidelines at oaiquartz.org/disciplines/chorus.
CREATIVE WRITING: Applicants must submit creative writing samples online per the guidelines by March 15 at 11:59 pm CST. See the full guidelines at oaiquartz.org/disciplines/creative-writing.
DANCE: Applicants must submit a video of themselves performing eight required combinations and two prompted solos as demonstrated on the OAI website by March 15 at 11:59 pm CST. See the full guidelines at oaiquartz.org/disciplines/dance.
DRAWING & PAINTING: Applicants must submit three portfolio pieces and one original still-life drawing per the guidelines by March 15 at 11:59 pm CST. See the full guidelines at oaiquartz.org/disciplines/drawing-painting.
FILM & VIDEO: Applicants must submit an original film (maximum five minutes) and participate in a Zoom interview. Students must sign up for a Zoom interview on an available date, February 6 through March 9, and submit their film 24 hours before their interview. See the full guidelines at oaiquartz.org/disciplines/film-video.
ORCHESTRA: Applicants must submit a single, unedited video recording per the instrument-specific instructions by March 15 at 11:59 pm CST. See the full guidelines at oaiquartz.org/disciplines/orchestra.
PHOTOGRAPHY: Applicants must submit six to eight original images and take part in a Zoom interview. Students must sign up for an interview February 6 through March 9, and submit their film 24 hours before their interview. See the full guidelines at oaiquartz.org/disciplines/photography.