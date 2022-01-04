Deadline to register for Feb. 8 municipal primary election is Jan. 14.

The deadline to register to vote in the Feb. 8 municipal primary election is Friday, Jan. 14.

Three residents will face off for the Ward 1 City Council seat, which has been vacant since August, when former Councilor Phil Nollan stepped down after moving outside of the city.

The contenders are Michael L. Phillips, 59, Michael R. Titus, 67, and Cody Worrell, 46.

In Ward 2, Vice Mayor Patty Dixon, 68, will face challenger Matthew Barnett, 34, for the council seat.

The general election is slated for April 5, at which time voters also will decide a race for the Office No. 2 seat on the Sand Springs Public Schools Board of Education.

Incumbent Mike Mullins, 65, who is the board’s president, will face challenger MaRanda Trimble-Kerley, 45.

Besides the Jan. 14 voter registration deadline, other important dates to know relating to the Feb. 8 election are the deadline to request absentee ballots, which is Jan. 24, and the dates for early walk-in voting, which are Feb. 3-4.