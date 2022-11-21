Deadline to buy wreaths for Sand Springs veterans’ graves is Nov. 29

Sand Springs’ Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 has once again joined with Wreaths Across America to lay wreaths on the graves of many of the roughly 1,500 U.S. veterans who are buried at Woodland Memorial Park this holiday season.

The deadline for individuals and groups in the community to help honor the veterans’ service by buying wreaths is Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Purchased wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves in the Sand Springs cemetery, 1200 N. Cleveland Ave., on Saturday, Dec. 17. A short ceremony honoring veterans will begin at 11 a.m., and the wreaths will be placed immediately afterward.

Each wreath costs $15, and wreaths can be placed on specific veterans’ graves or designated for any veteran’s grave.

For wreaths that will be placed on graves not in the cemetery’s military section, Post 17 officials ask that donors provide specific directions to the grave.

Donors are also welcome to place the wreaths themselves, and volunteers are encouraged to attend the event and assist with placing the wreaths on graves.

Wreaths also can be purchased in honor of a living service member or in memory of a veteran who has died, and the service member or veteran’s family can be notified of the honor.

Although the partnership is set up as a fundraiser for Post 17, the post is reinvesting its share of the profit back into the effort to buy more wreaths.

More than 260 wreaths have been purchased for this year’s event, which post officials said is more than last year, but many more graves remain to be decorated.

Wreaths can be ordered online through a direct link at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/168483 or by mail.

If ordering by mail, include one sponsorship form — found here: bit.ly/wreathsform — with each check and/or one tally sheet per batch of checks in an envelope.

Be sure to include the Group ID (OK0077P) and Location ID (OKWLMP) on each sponsorship form.

Mail checks and order forms to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623.

For more information, contact the Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 at 918-245-0000 or via email at billieahallpost17@gmail.com.