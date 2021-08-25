Data on suicides shows Oklahomans 'overall at a greater risk'

After a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd, a Black man, in May 2020, protests spread throughout the country, including Oklahoma. Floyd’s death and the stories of others, like Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, fueled tensions and pitted police against members of the communities they’re charged with protecting and serving.

Dire predictions and improved awareness of mental health have led to an increase in programs to help.

Oklahoma’s Department of Education spent $35.7 million in federal pandemic relief funds to increase the number of counselors and mental health support in schools.

Beginning this school year, all Oklahoma teachers and school staff are required to take suicide prevention training. Lawmakers also passed a bill requiring insurance companies to pay health care practitioners the same amount for telehealth visits as in-person visits, which previously were reimbursed at higher rates. This could entice more counselors to offer online services, expanding care.