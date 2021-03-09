Damage from burst pipes at Sand Springs school sites 'devastating,' but cleanup is well underway, board told

In the disaster restoration business, as with most things, the old adage that things often look worse before they look better holds true.
So it is right now with a half-dozen Sand Springs Public Schools sites, victims of ruptured waterlines resulting from a record streak of subfreezing temperatures during last month’s winter storm.
“I wanted to choke when I saw Angus” Valley Elementary School, Superintendent Sherry Durkee told the school board at its March 1 meeting. “I left pretty sick, thinking, ‘Oh, my goodness, how are we going to get this done?’”
Durkee told the board that Angus Valley’s teachers had been allowed in on Sunday, Feb. 28, to retrieve some of their supplies so they could continue to teach remotely while the school was being repaired.
“I think it was devastating to the teachers,” she said. “The teachers saw a lot of destruction, but they haven’t seen the cleanup. The cleanup has been amazing.”
Durkee said she returned to Angus Valley the day after the teachers were there and found a “night and day difference” because the restoration company, Certified Commercial Restoration, is “flat getting it done.”
Mike Bynum, the district’s maintenance director, told the school board that a number of leaks had been handled internally.
But he added that there had also been water damage at the Julia Martin Administrative Services Building and the old Central Ninth Grade Center, where the Virtual Academy is housed.
“We are very fortunate to have such a good relationship with CCR, because as you can imagine, demand for those guys is insane right now,” Bynum said. “They have prioritized us.”
Durkee said the Early Childhood Education Center wasn’t as fully flooded as Angus Valley was.
“It’s basically four classrooms and then the main entrance area,” she said. “They just had to go in and spend some time drying the walls out.”
She ticked off other problem areas: “Central office had a leak in the bathroom. We still have fans there. The Central Ninth Grade Center, it’s just a little bit of cleanup there.”
Durkee also noted a leak at the stadium on the visitors side and said a minor leak at the Administrative Services Building was fixed in-house.
At Angus Valley, though, water was standing in about 60 percent of the building when district officials first saw it.
“We still haven’t been able to drill down and determine just how much loss of materials we’ve experienced there,” Durkee said, pointing out that teachers had in their classrooms not only district-owned supplies but personal belongings that have been damaged or destroyed.
She said work on the school sites will take precedence.
“We will work on the administrative offices last,” she said.
In the meantime, students at Angus Valley and the Early Childhood Education Center are all in distance learning until at least March 22, which is the Monday when the district returns from spring break.
Until then, one room per grade has been set aside at Pratt Elementary School for teachers from Angus Valley to take two-hour blocks of time to provide in-person assistance to students.
“We’re encouraging families to bring their children for tutoring and instruction,” Durkee said.
Officials are also talking through contingency plans “in case we can’t get back in on the 22nd,” she said. “We don’t expect that to happen, but we want a Plan B.”
Durkee’s caution is warranted. With an eye toward spring storms that undoubtedly are on the way, the school board also heard at its meeting an update on progress regarding repairs to roofs at seven district sites damaged during a hailstorm last year.
“In the past year, we’ve had two devastating natural occurrences,” Durkee said.
Jeanie Kvach, a contracted architect for the district, told the board that the bid package for the repairs was nearly ready and that bids would be opened March 31.
The request for proposals is for repairs to metal roofs at the seven sites.
Featured video: Sand Springs Public Schools 2020-21 Teacher of the Year presentation
<&rule>
Gallery: Water damage at Sand Springs schools