Damage from burst pipes at Sand Springs school sites 'devastating,' but cleanup is well underway, board told

But he added that there had also been water damage at the Julia Martin Administrative Services Building and the old Central Ninth Grade Center, where the Virtual Academy is housed.

“We are very fortunate to have such a good relationship with CCR, because as you can imagine, demand for those guys is insane right now,” Bynum said. “They have prioritized us.”

Durkee said the Early Childhood Education Center wasn’t as fully flooded as Angus Valley was.

“It’s basically four classrooms and then the main entrance area,” she said. “They just had to go in and spend some time drying the walls out.”

She ticked off other problem areas: “Central office had a leak in the bathroom. We still have fans there. The Central Ninth Grade Center, it’s just a little bit of cleanup there.”

Durkee also noted a leak at the stadium on the visitors side and said a minor leak at the Administrative Services Building was fixed in-house.

At Angus Valley, though, water was standing in about 60 percent of the building when district officials first saw it.