Dam highway to be closed March 30 between Keystone State Park, U.S. 412

All lanes of Oklahoma 151A over the Keystone Dam will be closed between the junction with US-412/US-64 and the entrance to Keystone State Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The work is to repair a hatch cover and fix minor concrete damage caused by the February winter storm, the corps stated in a news release.

Both the northeast and southeast lanes will be closed to traffic. Commuters who regularly use the roadway should seek alternative routes.

The Keystone Dam maintenance staff has coordinated the closure with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The repair work will not affect water release from the Keystone Dam or powerhouse operations at the dam, the corps said.