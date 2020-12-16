Cust-O-Fab makes $16,198 donation to "Cops and Kids"

One local business has put its money where its heart is with regard to helping children around Sand Springs have a brighter holiday season.

Cust-O-Fab recently gave a significant boost to this year’s “Cops for Kids” program when the company presented the Sand Springs Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 109 with a $16,198 donation, nearly double the company’s significant contribution from the prior year.

Cops for Kids enables members of Sand Springs Police to purchase toys for children in need around the community in time for Christmas.

“2020 has been a difficult year for many families due to the COVID-19 crisis and many children face being without Christmas this year through no fault of their own,” said Jill Sharp, a CUST-O-FAB corporate administrator. “Our employees understand the extra need this year and we are extremely grateful to have employees and to work for a company with such a huge heart.”

The Sand Springs Police Department expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the Dec. 11 donation on their Facebook post.