Cust-O-Fab makes $16,198 donation to "Cops and Kids"

One local business has put its money where its heart is with regard to helping children around Sand Springs have a brighter holiday season.
Cust-O-Fab recently gave a significant boost to this year’s “Cops for Kids” program when the company presented the Sand Springs Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 109 with a $16,198 donation, nearly double the company’s significant contribution from the prior year.
Cops for Kids enables members of Sand Springs Police to purchase toys for children in need around the community in time for Christmas.
“2020 has been a difficult year for many families due to the COVID-19 crisis and many children face being without Christmas this year through no fault of their own,” said Jill Sharp, a CUST-O-FAB corporate administrator. “Our employees understand the extra need this year and we are extremely grateful to have employees and to work for a company with such a huge heart.”
The Sand Springs Police Department expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the Dec. 11 donation on their Facebook post.
The message read, “We, just like many are doing reading this, also had several officers tearing up and in shock when they realized that we will be able to help every family and child on our list to have a very deserving Christmas. We all know of the struggles and difficulties with COVID having on our kids in the schools and in their homes, changing daily almost it seems.
“This blessing will for sure help put Christmas back in the hearts of around 300 children and parents who will get to see their children’s faces light up as the officers hand them their gifts, of course from a distance. The program is going to be different this year as far as shopping and delivery but we just couldn’t see not doing Cops and Kids.”
It marked the second year Cust-O-Fab has had employee involvement in the program. Sharp said the six-decade long fabrication company is happy to play a part in an important cause for the community.
“We are grateful that we have an opportunity to participate in a program that creates fun and memorable events for children,” Sharp said. “Cops and Kids is an amazing program and one we are proud to continue serving.”
