CSI Sand Springs: Local police detective completes advanced crime-scene investigation training

“They used active attorneys who come in and know the game,” he said.

Ziegler said the program “is a more encompassing course. It dives into things much more than just the basic academy, where you might spend two days working on stuff like fingerprints.”

“It provides a basis for understanding why we’re doing stuff, not just giving it the old college try,” he added.

“Without good training, something can be staring you in the face, and you don’t know what you don’t know.”

Ziegler said the program “was great. You can spend your whole career just doing crime scene investigation, but for what we do here, I think it was a great course.”

He said the city and the residents of Sand Springs also will benefit from his advanced learning.

“It will help very directly,” he said. “We’ll respond to anything where there’s a chance to collect evidence where maybe patrol officers don’t have the resources.

“If they think there’s a better chance of us coming in and being able to find something, then we show up.”

Ziegler said there is no more-important or less-important crime where Sand Springs police are concerned, either.