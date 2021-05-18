CSI Sand Springs: Local police detective completes advanced crime-scene investigation training

A Sand Springs police detective is among 11 area law enforcement officers who recently completed the Crime Scene Investigation Certification Program at Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow.
Detective Cody Ziegler, who began his career as a police officer with the Sand Springs Police Department in 2018 and works in the Criminal Investigation Division, was in the program’s fifth cohort, according to a news release from NSU-BA.
More than 60 officers have completed the training.
Ziegler said he didn’t always know that he wanted to be a law enforcement officer.
“I decided when I was in college” at Oklahoma Baptist University, he said. “It piqued my interest, and when I got into it, I enjoyed it.”
Ziegler is now finishing up his degree at NSU-BA.
He said the Crime Scene Investigation Certification Program was rigorous.
“It’s actually four different sessions or classes,” he said. “Crime Scene Investigator 1 through 4 are all 32 hours of instruction.”
Each of the first three sessions comprised two eight-hour days of online learning plus two eight-hour days of in-person instruction, he said.
“The fourth phase is like a mock crime scene that you have to work all the way through using all the stuff that you’ve learned,” Ziegler said, “and then you have to present a report, and then some attorneys come in and take you through a moot court setting.”
“They used active attorneys who come in and know the game,” he said.
Ziegler said the program “is a more encompassing course. It dives into things much more than just the basic academy, where you might spend two days working on stuff like fingerprints.”
“It provides a basis for understanding why we’re doing stuff, not just giving it the old college try,” he added.
“Without good training, something can be staring you in the face, and you don’t know what you don’t know.”
Ziegler said the program “was great. You can spend your whole career just doing crime scene investigation, but for what we do here, I think it was a great course.”
He said the city and the residents of Sand Springs also will benefit from his advanced learning.
“It will help very directly,” he said. “We’ll respond to anything where there’s a chance to collect evidence where maybe patrol officers don’t have the resources.
“If they think there’s a better chance of us coming in and being able to find something, then we show up.”
Ziegler said there is no more-important or less-important crime where Sand Springs police are concerned, either.
“If someone calls, we show up, no matter the severity of the crime,” he said.
NSU-BA’s Crime Scene Investigation Certificate is accredited by CLEET, the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, and is the only one of its kind in Oklahoma, a news release states.
The hands-on program is designed for law enforcement officers who want to further develop their understanding, skills and expertise as it relates to crime scene investigations.
Eloy Chavez, dean of the College of Extended Learning, said that prior to the program’s offering, law enforcement officers had to travel out of state for this type of training.
The program is offered in partnership with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Broken Arrow Police Department and Northeastern State University.
Other area law enforcement officers who completed the training with Ziegler’s cohort are Detectives Nick Labadie and Julie Hopper of the Tulsa Police Department; Detective Leila Rau of the Owasso Police Department; Detectives Josh Girdner and Jason Girdner of the Tahlequah Police Department; Investigator Daryn Zanfardino of the Perkins Police Department; Officer Maryia Towe of the Gore Police Department; Officer Shawn Cowart of the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service; and Special Agents Lindsey Adamson and Eli Turley of the OSBI.