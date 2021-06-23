Crimes worth the crash? 18 people killed in 5 years of OHP pursuits

He said 20 years of research clearly shows that no weight should be given to stolen vehicles or traffic offenses as justification to initiate a pursuit.

“It just isn’t worth it,” Wexler said. “The most important thing I can say: You can get that guy another day. You can get that car back, but you can’t get a life back.”

Geoffrey Alpert, a longtime University of South Carolina professor who researches high-risk police activities, said a gut feeling that a violent crime is involved — such as the myth of a “body in the trunk” — isn’t enough to prompt a chase.

There must be at least probable cause or reasonable suspicion of a violent crime to justify starting a pursuit. Even then, he added, that isn’t license to “chase until the wheels fall off” no matter what.

“A fleeing suspect should always pull over when the police signal you to pull over, but we know it doesn’t happen all the time,” Alpert said. “The one making decisions is going to be the police officer.

“There has to be an adult in the room, and it isn’t the fleeing suspect.”

The 18 people who were killed are the result of 15 chases led by state troopers since May 2016.