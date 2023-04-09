The Creek County Democratic Party’s next monthly meeting will feature speaker Kimberly Littrell, a teaching and learning specialist with the Oklahoma Education Association.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Joseph’s, 54580 W. Oklahoma in Drumright. A meal will be available beginning at 6. The meal costs $12, but there is no charge to attend the meeting.

The Creek County Democrats also will honor 2023 scholarship recipient Hope Barton of Bristow High School. Scholarship recipient Divinety Johnson, also of Bristow High School, is unable to attend but will be honored at a later meeting.

Barton plans to attend the University of Arizona and major in environmental science with the goal of eventually teaching at the college level. Johnson plans to study sociology at either the University of Oklahoma or Suffolk University in Boston in preparation for attending law school.

Besides the monthly meeting, the party will hold its biennial county convention this coming Saturday.

The purpose of the convention, slated for 2 p.m. at the Bristow Community Center, 417 N. Chestnut Ave., is to select county officers as well as state and district convention delegates for the 2023-25 term.

All Democrats registered in Creek County are welcome to attend and participate in the discussion, but only current officers, delegates and recently elected precinct officers may vote.

For more information about the monthly meeting or Saturday’s county convention, call Stan Johnson at 918-227-1586 or Dewayne Scaife at 918-978-0117, send an email to creekcountyokdemocrats@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page, Creek County Democrats.