Creek County Democrats to offer two scholarships of $1,500 each

The Creek County Democratic Party will offer up to two scholarships of $1,500 each in 2023.

The scholarship competition is open to all graduating high school seniors who are residents of Creek County and are either registered Democrats or who have at least one parent or guardian who is a registered Democrat in Creek County.

Public school, private school and home-schooled students are eligible to apply. The scholarships can be used at any accredited trade school, vocational school or institution of higher education.

Details are available on the Creek County Democrats’ Facebook page. For an application, email CreekCountyDemocratScholarship@gmail.com or call Lynne Belcher at 918-247-6674. Applications are also available from all Creek County high school counselors.

Applications must be postmarked no later than March 1, and the awards will be presented at the group’s April meeting.

In past years, scholarships have been awarded to students from Sapulpa, Mannford, Bristow, Depew, Kellyville and Drumright.