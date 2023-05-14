The Creek County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting Thursday at La Margarita restaurant, 1215 New Sapulpa Road.
Dinner begins at 6 p.m. for those who choose to dine, and the meeting begins at 6:40.
Dinner costs $12, but there is no charge to attend the meeting.
Scholarship winner Divinety Johnson will be honored, and convention delegates and Central Committee members will present reports.
For more information, call Stan Johnson at 918-227-1586 or Beth Rizzi at 773-593-1002; email CreekCountyOKDemocrats@gmail.com; or find the Creek County Democrats on Facebook.