Creek County Democrats to feature local, state political races

Local and state political candidates or their representatives will be featured at the next meeting of the Creek County Democrats.

The group will meet Thursday at Joseph’s, 54580 W. Oklahoma 16 in Drumright.

A meal will be served at 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin about 6:30. The cost of the meal is $10, tip included, but there is no charge to attend the meeting.

Those attending are encouraged to come prepared to ask questions.

For more information, call Stan at 918-227-1586 or Fran at 918-693-3520; send an email to creekcountyokdemocrats@gmail.com; or visit the group’s Facebook page.

