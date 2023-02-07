The next meeting of the Creek County Democratic Party is planned for Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Bristow Community Center, 417 N. Chestnut St. in Bristow.

Featured guests will be Austin Webb of TogetherOK and the Oklahoma Policy Institute and Dakota Christian of Yes on 820.

There is no charge to attend the meeting, but a pizza and pasta bar dinner will be available for $10. The meal will begin at 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin about 6:30. Anyone is welcome, whether or not they eat dinner.

For more information, call Dewayne Scaife at 918-978-0117 or Fran Redding at 918-693-3520 or check out the group’s Facebook page, Creek County Democrats.