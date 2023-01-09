Creek County Democrats slate Jan. 19 meeting, offer scholarships

The Creek County Democratic Party will hold its first meeting of the year on Thursday, Jan. 19, at La Margarita, 1215 New Sapulpa Road.

There is no charge to attend the meeting, but dinner will be available for $12. Dinner starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin about 6:40.

For more information call Stan at 918-227-1586 or Fran at 918-693-3520 or see the group’s Facebook page, Creek County Democrats.

Meanwhile, the party will offer two scholarships of $1,500 each this year in a competition that is open to all graduating high school seniors who are residents of Creek County and are either registered Democrats or who have at least one parent or guardian who is a registered Democrat in Creek County.

Public school, private school and home-schooled students are eligible to apply.

The scholarships can be used at any accredited trade school, vocational school or institution of higher education.

Details are available on the group’s Facebook page. For an application, email CreekCountyDemocratScholarship@gmail.com or call Lynne Belcher at 918-247-6674.

Applications are also available from all Creek County high school counselors.Applications must be postmarked no later than March 1.

The awards will be presented at the group’s April meeting.