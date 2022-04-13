Creek County Democrats set next meeting for April 21

The Creek County Democrats will hold their next meeting on Thursday, April 21, in the banquet center at La Margarita restaurant, 1215 New Sapulpa Road in Sapulpa.

A meal will be served at 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin about 6:40. The meal costs $10, but there is no charge to attend the meeting.

The group will be discussing the candidates for upcoming midterm elections and will hear reports from committee chairs.

For more information, call Stan at 918-227-1586 or Fran at 918-693-3520; send an email to creekcountyokdemocrats@gmail.com; or visit the group's Facebook page, Creek County Democrats.

