The Creek County Democratic Party has announced that the 2023 organizational meetings for precinct committees — commonly called “precinct meetings” — will be held Thursday, March 16.

The meetings will be held at the Booker T. Washington Recreation Center, 209 N. Gray St. in Sapulpa, and at the Bristow Community Center, 417 N. Chestnut St. in Bristow.

Stan Johnson will be the chairman of the Sapulpa meeting; Dewayne Scaife will be the chairman of the Bristow meeting.

The meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m., but no votes may be taken until 7 p.m., per the bylaws of the Oklahoma Democratic Party. During the first half-hour, the chairmen will explain the procedures and answer participants’ questions.

For more information about the meetings, including the purpose of the meetings, which precincts will attend which meeting and who can attend, email the party at creekcountyokdemocrats@gmail.com or visit its Facebook page, Creek County Democrats.