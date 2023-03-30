The Creek County Democratic Party will hold its biennial county convention on Saturday, April 15.

The purpose of the convention, slated for 2 p.m. at the Bristow Community Center, 417 N. Chestnut, is to select county officers as well as state and district convention delegates for the 2023-25 term.

All Democrats registered in Creek County are welcome to attend and participate in the discussion, but only current officers, delegates and recently elected precinct officers may vote.

Call Stan Johnson at 918-227-1586 or Dewayne Scaife at 918-978-0117 for more information, or see the group’s Facebook page, Creek County Democrats.