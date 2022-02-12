Creek County Democratic Party scholarship deadline is March 1

March 1 is the deadline for the Creek County Democratic Party 2022 Scholarship.

The group hopes to award either one or two scholarships of $1,000 each this year.

The scholarship competition is open to all graduating seniors who are residents of Creek County and are either registered Democrats or who have at least one parent or guardian who is a registered Democrat in Creek County.

Public school, private school or home-schooled students are encouraged to apply. The scholarships can be used at any accredited trade school, vocational school or institution of higher education.

Details are available on the Creek County Democrats’ Facebook page. For an application, email CreekCountyDemocratScholarship@gmail.com or call Lynne Belcher at 918-247-6674. Applications are also available from all Creek County high school counselors.

Applications must be postmarked by March 1, and the awards will be presented in April.

In past years, scholarships have been awarded to students from Sapulpa, Mannford, Bristow, Depew, Kellyville and Drumright.

